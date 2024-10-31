One of eight esports teams to represent India at Pokemon Unite Asia Champions League 2025

The Pokémon Company announced details of the Pokémon Unite Asia Champions League (PUACL) 2025. Skyesports has been selected as the esports partner for the event.

Eight Indian esports organisations have been invited to participate in the tournament, with the roadmap and incentives attracting the country’s well-known teams to sign rosters in India. The eight partnered teams for the inaugural PUACL 2025 India League are:

GodLike Esports

Gods Reign

Global Esports

Marcos Gaming

Reckoning Esports

Revenant Esports

S8UL Esports

True Rippers

These teams will compete in the regular season of the league, which takes place across eight match days on weekends from 16 November 2024 to 26 January 2025. The competition will include a group stage and playoffs to determine the champion team, which will represent the country at the PUACL 2025 offline final in Japan.

Seven of the match days will feature the group stage, where teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket on each day of the competition. The overall standings in the group stage will decide their seedings for the playoffs on 26 January, 2025, where the eight teams will compete in a knockout round to crown the champion.

The prize pool for the PUACL 2025 India League is US$40,000, distributed as follows:

1st place: US$16,000

2nd place: US$8,000

3rd place: US$6,000

4th place: US$4,000

5th place: US$2,000

6th place: US$2,000

7th place: US$1,200

8th place: US$800

The Pokémon Company Unite team shared, “We are thrilled to bring the first-ever partnered PUACL League to India, marking a historic step in the evolution of the Indian Pokémon Unite community. With this tournament and our dedicated roadmap, we’re spotlighting the incredible talent within the country. This format provides a pathway for Indian teams to showcase their skills on a global stage in Japan, underscoring our commitment to building a vibrant, competitive future for Pokémon Unite in India.”

Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy commented, “Since 2022, we have been diligently working with The Pokémon Company to grow Pokémon Unite in India. Now, with a clear roadmap that ensures sustainability and offers a path to represent the country on an international stage, we’ve successfully brought India’s top esports organisations into the game, establishing it as a leading title in the country.”

Additionally, an open-for-all tournament for Indian players, the Winter Open, is also coming soon. More information about it will be announced at a later date.