Studio 100 International and Lunch Films to develop ‘Halloween vs Day of the Dead’

Germany’s Studio 100 International has collaborated with Mexico’s Lunch Films to develop an animated family feature, Halloween vs Day of the Dead, which is set to transport audiences into a vibrant and fantastical world full of adventure.

The official synopsis for the film reads: Halloween vs Day of the Dead, created by Celso Garcia, is set in a steampunk world diving deeply into the traditions of festivals like America’s Halloween and Mexico’s Day of the Dead. The rivalry of the two towns Halloween Ville and Day of the Dead Town, which broke relations hundreds of years ago, can only be solved by the most unlikely and innocent of its residents, the children. The heartwarming story centres around two unlikely heroes: Pumpkid, a boy from Halloween Ville and Bony Lu, a girl from Day of the Dead Town. Together with a group of friends they will live an amazing adventure that will take them on the most incredible journey to reunite their feuding towns and people.

The film is a blend of fantasy and humour and explores universal and timeless themes of friendship, family, and self-discovery. As Pumpkid and Bony Lu face the challenges with courage and determination, the strength of their friendship will shine bright amidst the adversity.

Blending 2D and 3D animation, the film will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Celso Garcia, founder of Lunch Films and repped by US-based production company The Gotham Group. Garcia’s notable works include The Thin Yellow Line produced by Guillermo del Toro, Origins: The Journey of Humankind for National Geographic and Legendary Pictures, the Mexican remake of My Best Friend’s Wedding for Sony Pictures International and The Great Seduction, a comedy crafted for Netflix. Joining the project is animation film producer and production director Gerry Cardoso, renowned for El Americano: The Movie, the first animated film co-produced between Mexico and the USA.

Studio 100 International business operations director Thorsten Wegener expressed, “We are excited to embark on this creative journey with Lunch Films, blending our shared passion for storytelling to bring Halloween vs Day of the Dead to life. Bringing together the strengths of both studios, this project combines vibrant animation with a heartfelt story that will resonate with family audiences worldwide, offering a visually stunning and emotionally engaging experience that celebrates cultural diversity and the power of friendship.”

Lunch Films founder Celso Garcia shared, “This partnership with Studio 100 International, one of the most visionary and leading animation studios today and bringing to life our beloved story Halloween vs Day of the Dead makes us extremely proud. The film will be a respectful and luminous tribute to both celebrations and their cultures. The tale of these two children, born into rivalling villages yet striving to reunite their divided communities, is universal and timeless and more relevant than ever. We aim to craft a beautiful journey of friendship, courage, and hope, all seen through the eyes of these children.”

Lunch Films is a production company focused on the development, direction, and co-production of kids and family entertainment and IPs. Based in Belgium and Mexico City, the company is developing a lineup of upcoming projects, including the animated feature film Halloween vs Day of the Dead and the series Lobo.