Red Bull M.E.O. Grand Finals set for Chennai Trade Center with 16 teams competing for the title

The Red Bull M.E.O. Grand Finals 2024 will have the country’s top 16 teams competing for the champions title. The venue for the finals will be the Chennai Trade Center on 8 December 2024.

The Red Bull M.E.O. 2024, which is being hosted by Skyesports, began with open-for-all qualifiers, where players from across the country registered to compete on the main stage. After a series of rounds, only 16 teams remain in the Grand Finals. So far, two days of the event’s Grand Finals have taken place online with Vasista Esports leading at 111 points. A notable highlight from the Grand Finals is the rivalry between teams Soul Esports and GodLike Esports. Both teams are tied with 82 points each.

Additionally, Wild Fangs, the newly-assembled squad featuring ScoutOP, Sensei, Saif, and Tracegod are in 12th place with 51 points.

The winning team of the Red Bull M.E.O.Grand Finals 2024 will be crowned on 8 December 2024. Fans can attend the event live by getting the tickets for free on BookMyShow. For fans who can’t make it, all the action will be live-streamed on the Red Bull Game On YouTube channel.