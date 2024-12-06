Warner Bros. Discovery has announced its December line up of shows and movies for its channels including Cartoon Network, Pogo, and Discovery Kids. The lineup includes shows like Lamput and Bionic Max to anime like One Piece East Blue for kids to watch this month.

Cartoon Network’s December lineup features the well-known anime One Piece East Blue saga which will air starting 8 December every Sunday at 1 pm which follow Luffy and his crew as they chase the legendary treasure “One Piece” through the East Blue ocean. The popular anime will be followed by animated comedy show Bionic Max which will air on 23 December. The show features Max, a bionic guinea pig, and his goldfish buddy JC in their fun-filled adventures. Lamput Season 4 will air on Cartoon Network every weekend at 10 am where viewers join the titular playful troublemaker as he gets into all sorts of wild and hilarious situations.

Pogo, will bring new episodes of Jay Jagannath starting 23 December 9:30 am on weekdays. The homegrown kids channel will also air the popular crossover Little Singham and Chhota Bheem: Suryavanshi Yodha on 29 December 1 pm. The crossover features Chhota Bheem and Little Singham as they team up to protect Karna’s armor and earrings from the villains Kaal and Kirmada. Pogo will also air its new programming media known as Big Pictures including Chhota Bheem Big Picture: Return of Karak Part 1- 3 which follows Bheem and his friends on an adventure to stop Karak from trapping Dholakpur in a dark world which will air every Sunday at 11:30 am. Additionally, Little Singham Big Picture: Maharavan se Muqabala Part 1-3 which follows Little Singham on a journey to stop the rise of the evil Maharavan, every Sunday at 12:15 pm.

Discovery Kids’ lineup includes the new animated movie Titoo: Robot Ka Bawandar which will air on 25 December at 12:30 pm. The animated movie features Titoo, a brave young boy, as he teams up with a futuristic robot to stop the sinister Tornado from turning humanity into machines

Discovery Kids’ will also air new episodes of Titoo every day at 12:30 pm and 8:30 pm, which follow the daily escapades of a eight year old boy named Titoo as he brews trouble for everyone.