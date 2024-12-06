Maxon brings new features to Cinema4D, RedShift, ZBrush and more

Swiss-based software company Maxon released updates across its Maxon One product suite including software like Cinema 4D, Redshift, ZBrush and ZBrush for iPad, and Red Giant. The company provides software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects, and more,

Cinema 4D updates

Cinema 4D 2025.1 has introduced a new Boolean generator that allows artists to easily create complex shapes from animated elements, streamlining the modeling process through shape addition and subtraction. This new algorithm is faster and more robust, enabling users to work with complex geometry while maintaining high frame rates, even with intricate animated booleans. The flexible user interface allows for the combination of multiple inputs and operations into a single boolean object, a significant upgrade from the previous limitation of just two inputs.

In Cinema 4D, precise control over particle behavior is now possible with custom properties and the Particle Node Modifier, part of the growing GPU-accelerated Unified Simulation toolset, offering flexibility and creativity. Cinema 4D will also get quality-of-life improvements including enhanced USD import/export and improvements to XRef performance and reliability for seamless collaboration. The software’s learning panel will include interactive tutorials which combine video guidance and UI highlights to simplify concepts and accelerate the learning process.

Redshift updates

Redshift 2025.2 will bring continued improvements to Toon rendering, even faster renders in ZBrush and Cinema 4D, and support for fully three-dimensional contours.

Adobe and Maxon solutions will also get tighter substance integrations to improve workflows (available as a bundle). Redshift Random Material Switch will make it easier to vary materials across MoGraph clones and other objects, while improved cross-platform AI-based denoising will enable faster and more efficient renders.

ZBrush updates (for iPad)

ZBrush will have enhanced cross-platform compatibility, enabling users to easily transfer projects from iPad to desktop, where users can refine, add animations and materials as well as render them.

The cross-platform compatibility for ZBrush creations continue to see enhancements, with the ability to transfer with just a few clicks from iPad to desktop, where artists can refine, add animation and materials, and render. ZBrush will offer GoZ updates, allowing users to exchange creations bidirectionally between ZBrush for iPad and Cinema 4D. GoZ also allows sending ZBrush sculpts to the 2025 versions of Maya and 3DSMAX.

ZBrush desktop also now includes faster Redshift rendering, with denoising and separate AOV passes for shadows, reflections and more to more easily composite in Photoshop. The Anchor Brush in ZBrush for Desktop now has a new Bend mode, allowing users to easily pose characters using two anchor points.

Additional updates to ZBrush for iPad, released in November, include UV and texture mapping, surface noise, localisation, and improved support for Apple Pencil Pro.

Red Giant and Maxon Studio updates

Red Giant 2025.2 includes updates in Maxon Studio and Universe that make it easy for content creators to refine their videos with new effects, transitions and motion templates. 2D Motion Maxon Studio will offer an After Effects templating toolkit that includes hundreds of customisable graphics and effects, and a set of pre-crafted film title templates. Universe and Red Giant subscribers can now make use of six new Pixel Dither effects for pixel art creation, using advanced dithering effects that capture the essence of retro gaming and animation.

Maxon offers its suite of softwares in a bundle called Maxon One that includes tools for 3D animation, motion graphics, filmmaking, sculpting and more. The bundle includes software like Cinema 4D, Red Giant, ZBrush, Red Shift, Forger and more.

Baking holiday magic with Patrick 4D

3D artist Patrick 4D, who specialises in digital photorealism for food and products, is teaming up with Maxon to bake digital food for the holiday season: a collection of gingerbread cookies crafted in ZBrush. Available now in the trial or full version of ZBrush, artists can make the cookies their own with tasty decorations and world building. Users can share their creations with the Maxon community by tagging the company’s official Instagram.

Maxon chief product and technology officer Philip Losch shared, “From broadcast and film to branding, character creation to world-building, there is no corner of art and design that Maxon One tools do not touch, and with every new release, we aim to make the lives of creative professionals that much easier and more enjoyable – and what better time to bring the joy than the holidays? This update delivers improvements based on community input, from the powerful new Boolean workflows in Cinema 4D to cross platform workflows with ZBrush for iPad. Each enhancement inspires innovation across diverse creative fields that permeate through our everyday lives, whether that’s on the screen, in the creation of consumer goods or architectural design, and even medical animation of world-changing ideas.”