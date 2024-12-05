FutureWorks appoints its first North America-based executive

Vik Jayakumar (right)

Indian VFX studio FutureWorks has announced the appointment of its first North America-based executive, Vik Jayakumar. Based out of Los Angeles, California, Jayakumar’s role as business development EVP, North America, will expand relationships across the region and continue to grow the studio’s presence globally.

With an experience spanning two decades – across the likes of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Technicolor, and US-based streaming service Quibi – Jayakumar will be responsible for driving strategic market growth and revenue in North America, cultivating key industry relationships harnessed throughout his career and solidifying FutureWorks presence in the North American region.

He shared, “I’m pleased to join FutureWorks at such a pivotal moment in its global expansion. The demand for high-quality visual effects continues to grow, and I’m excited to leverage my industry experience to strengthen partnerships and drive strategic growth across North America. FutureWorks has a strong reputation for delivering exceptional work, and I’m thrilled to further extend this into the region.”

Jayakumar is FutureWorks’ second global hire, alongside executive producer Tina Minall. Minall joined FutureWorks in 2018 to oversee productions for UK and European clients; Jayakumar’s role complements this with a dedicated focus on development in North America.

FutureWorks CEO Gaurav Gupta commented, “We’re pleased to welcome Vik as our first hire in North America, marking an exciting new chapter for FutureWorks. The global demand for visual effects in 2025 is looking strong – having producers locally available in key markets positions us well for collaboration.”

FutureWorks has done VFX for projects like Amazon’s Fallout, Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, HBO’s Westworld season 4, and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War among others.