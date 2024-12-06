Crunchyroll Anime Awards to hold its 2025 edition in Tokyo

Crunchyroll has announced at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, that the ninth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards will return to Tokyo, Japan, on 25 May 2025. An orange carpet and global live stream will precede the ceremony.

The presenter for the ceremony will be Brazilian celebrity and anime fan Pabllo Vittar, a drag pop icon and musician. Additional celebrity presenters from the world of television, film, sports, fashion, and music as well as musical performers will be announced prior to the ceremony. Japanese voice actress and idol Sally Amaki and entertainer Japanese Jon Kabira will return as co-hosts, and Sony Group Corporation chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida will again deliver opening remarks.

A total of 32 categories have been announced – from fresh new categories like Best Isekai and Best Hindi Voice Artist to fan favourites like Best Opening Sequence and Best Main Character among a plethora of other categories. The full list can be found on the Anime Awards official website. To be revealed on 3 April 2025 as fan voting begins, the nominees in each category will be selected by the passionate and independent judges, who represent global creatives, tastemakers, experts, and influencers.

The ninth annual Anime Awards will take place at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo on 25 May, 2025. Sony Music Solutions, part of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), and US- based production company Dempsey Productions will support Crunchyroll in the execution of the event. The event will be livestreamed for global audiences.

The awards move from March to May begins a transition towards an updated eligibility period that celebrates a clearly defined calendar year of anime. The updated eligibility period for the awards will expand from 1 October 2023 to 31 December 2024, encompassing five seasons (or quarters) of anime. This expanded window marks a transition year that ensures no anime goes uncelebrated and fans have the opportunity to vote for their favourite series, film, creators, and more. In the future, nominee eligibility will extend from 1 January to 31 December.

Crunchyroll COO Gita Rebbapragada commented, “Every year we see an outpouring of love and admiration from fans around the world, voting for and cheering on their favorite shows and creators. This year will be no different as anime continues to captivate larger and more diverse audiences than ever before.”

Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini shared, “The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is one of the biggest moments for anime all year – thanks to the creators honoured and fans who will decide the winners. We’re thrilled to host the awards again in the birthplace of anime and produce a celebration of the world’s fastest growing entertainment space.”