‘The Legend of Hanuman’ S5 garners 9.4 million viewers on Disney+ Hotstar: Report

Recent reports from Ormax Media revealed that The Legend of Hanuman season five created and produced by Graphic India has secured the number one spot as the most-watched show across all OTT/streaming platforms for two weeks in a row – surpassing live-action films and shows including The Great Indian Kapil Show, Do Patti, and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

According to Ormax estimates, from 21 October to 3 November 2024 the Disney+ Hotstar mythological series reached an impressive total of 9.4 million viewers.

“Because of the millions of fans across the country who have taken a chance to watch this show and support the work we are doing, The Legend of Hanuman has become the most successful animated project in Indian history. Lord Hanuman has inspired countless generations for thousands of years, connecting people across ages. The morals, lessons, and universal human truths he embodies remain relevant today, now more than ever,” said co-creator, producer, and showrunner of the series Sharad Devarajan.

He further mentioned, “Our mission with The Legend of Hanuman was to use the power of contemporary animation, direction and storytelling to create a series that does justice to this timeless hero beloved by so many billions of people. Hopefully our series will also move a generation of audiences in India to look at animation in a whole new way and usher in a golden age of original Indian animated projects that appeal audiences across the country and potentially all across the world.”

Produced by Graphic India and led by creators and showrunners, Devarajan and Jeevan J. Kang, The Legend of Hanuman has redefined animated storytelling in India, bringing ancient mythological tales to life in an exciting new way. Directed by Jeevan J. Kang and Navin John, this season introduces fresh revelations, epic challenges, and timeless stories that continue to connect with viewers.

In season five, Lord Hanuman, voiced by Daman Singh Baggan, steps into his powerful Paanchmukhi (five-faced) avatar, symbolising his wisdom and strength. The season takes viewers through stunning, never-before-seen landscapes, from the mysterious depths of Patal Lok to the dazzling beauty of Suvarna Lanka, immersing audiences in both visually breathtaking and emotionally powerful moments.

The Legend of Hanuman has topped the Ormax streaming charts for each of its four previous seasons, making it the first animated series in India to achieve that milestone. The previous season four was released this June and according to Ormax’s charts, exceeded 22 million views in the first five weeks of release.