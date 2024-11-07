8Bit Creatives is exclusive talent partner for DreamHack India

Indian esports company 8Bit Creatives has announced that it has come onboard as an exclusive talent partner for gaming, esports and cosplay event DreamHack India 2024.

With this partnership, 8Bit Creatives will leverage its reach in the Indian gaming, esports and youth communities through its roster of creators to create content leading up to the festival and also host meet-and-greet sessions. This is not the first time that the organisation will partner with DreamHack India. It was the talent partner for the event in 2022 as well.

Brought to Indian audiences by Nodwin Gaming, the fifth edition of DreamHack India is set to take place from 15 to 17 November at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. The festival brings together a plethora of events, including esports tournaments, BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) events, cosplay competitions, music concerts, and stand-up comedy among others.

8Bit Creatives CEO and founder Animesh Agarwal said, “DreamHack India is one of the most prominent events in the Indian gaming and esports calendar and we’re proud to be the exclusive talent partners for it. Our belief in working with the right creators who create experiences that resonate with the youth audiences distinguishes our offerings and we can’t wait to share what we have in store for DreamHack India 2024 with our audiences!”

Nodwin Gaming co-founder and MD Akshat Rathee stated, “Our vision at Nodwin Gaming is to create unforgettable experiences for the youth, and DreamHack has proven to be the ultimate platform to realise that vision, bringing together gaming, entertainment, and community in an immersive celebration. We’re thrilled to have 8Bit Creatives as our exclusive talent partner for DreamHack India 2024. It’s especially exciting to welcome iconic creators like Mortal, who joined us in our very first edition, back for this landmark fifth year, alongside fan favourites like Snax, Kaashvi, Thug, and Payal. These creators bring a unique energy that connects deeply with our fans and elevates every moment. Their presence underscores our commitment to crafting electrifying experiences year after year, building on the momentum of events like BGMS and past DreamHack editions. Together with 8Bit and this powerhouse lineup, we’re setting the stage for an unforgettable event that will bring fans and creators closer than ever before!”