Hyderabad Comic Con reveals highlights: Standup comedy, music and dance performances

Comic Con India has announced the highlights from its Hyderabad Comic Con lineup which is taking place from 15 to 17 November 2024 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre from 11 am to 8 pm. Major brands such as Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics and Crunchyroll will be present for panel discussions and sessions at the event.

Some of the publishing houses and Indian artists to be present at the event include Indusverse, Yali Dreams Creations, Prasad Bhat, Lilorosh, Garbage Bin, Bullseye Press, Holy Cow Entertainment, Bakarmax, Art of Savio, Tadam Gyadu, Happy Fluff, Rajesh Nagulkonda, Saumin Patel and Abhijeet Kini and many more along with international artist Josh Blaylock.

The event will feature stand-up performances by well-known comedians like Harsh Gujral, Azeem Banatwalla, Ravi Gupta and Sayed Bashaar. The event will include performances by Indian artists such as Daisuki Cosplay Band, Geek Fruit, hip hop artist Karan Kanchan and many more, on the mainstage. The event is set to feature experience booths from Maruti Suzuki Arena, Crunchyroll, Yamaha and Hyderabad-based comic book store by Penguin Random House India.

Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma commented, “We are thrilled to bring the biggest pop-culture celebration, Comic Con India, back to Hyderabad, and this year, we’re taking it up by a notch by extending the festival to three days. The overwhelming passion from fans has fueled us to expand the event, bringing more thrilling experiences with a wider range of activities for everyone to enjoy this season. This will be our biggest event in Hyderabad to date, showcasing the very best in Indian comics, immersive fan activities, cosplay, gaming, geeky shopping, and so much more. I am beyond excited to welcome everyone to what is set to be an epic celebration.”

DreamHack will take place alongside Hyderabad Comic Con this year. Attendees will be able to access both the events with a single ticket.

Nodwin Gaming co-founder and MD Akshat Rathee expressed, “Bringing DreamHack and Hyderabad Comic Con together represents the ultimate fusion of gaming and pop culture—a best of both worlds. True to Nodwin Gaming’s vision of crafting experiences that own a significant timeshare of mindshare among today’s youth, this powerful integration aims at immersing audiences in vibrant, dynamic entertainment touchpoints. We are looking forward to an epic weekend packed with immersive activations, thrilling competitions, and nonstop fandom excitement- making this an unparalleled celebration for every gaming and pop culture enthusiast.”

Key event partners include brands such as Maruti Suzuki India, Crunchyroll, Yamaha, Lenovo