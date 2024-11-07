World Poker Tour partners with India’s PokerBaazi

US-based The World Poker Tour (WPT) has partnered with India’s Baazi Games’ platform PokerBaazi. This collaboration will allow PokerBaazi players to compete in WPT tournaments and other global scale poker events.

PokerBaazi will host online satellite tournaments, where Indians will be able to win packages to play in live WPT events around the world. The platform will host online WPT tournaments as well. PokerBaazi has hosted Indian tournaments like the G.O.A.T, National Poker Series India, Indian Poker Masters, and more.

World Poker Tour CEO Adam Pilska commented, “We are proud to partner with PokerBaazi and expand our presence in India, adding to the WPT global player base. India is a fast-growing market for poker, and through this collaboration, we look forward to nurturing new talent and giving Indian players a pathway to poker stardom.”

Baazi Games founder and CEO Navkiran Singh commented, “We are excited to join forces with the WPT and expand further in bringing an elite poker experience to our players in India. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing the best opportunities and platforms for Indian players to excel on both national and global stages.”