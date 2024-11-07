Kerala’s animation studio Eunoians opens new office

Vineeth Kumar (centre) inaugurating the new office

Kerala’s Eunoians Studio recently opened a new office in Maramattom TechSpace, Ernakulam. This marked a milestone in the decade’s profile of the studio, which has evolved from producing explainer videos to diversifying into animated ads for marketing campaigns, movie title sequences, brand promotional content and VFX for films.

The new office of the multimedia and digital storytelling studio was inaugurated by Malayalam cinema actor-director Vineeth Kumar. He was joined by Toonz Media Group CEO Jayakumar P., social entrepreneur Lakshmi Menon, and art director-production designer Ajayan Chalissery. The inauguration was attended by prominent figures from the film and advertising industries, including film personality Siddharth Bharathan, animation film designers Adithi Krishnadas and Abhilash Narayanan, along with key SAIK (Society of AVGC Institutions in Kerala) members Sarath Bhooshan and Mukesh Dev, among others.

The studio was founded in 2014 by six Malayalis — Seerow Unni, Azeem Kattali, Mithun Krishna, Jeroy Joseph, Imodraj Mohanamani and Rajesh Velachery — who collaborated at various stages in their careers. Over the years, they expanded their expertise across various sectors, serving clients in education, health, entertainment and beyond. Notable names in the studio’s portfolio include UNDP, Bosch, Google Pay, Autodesk Inc, WWF, WHO, FIFA, Dell, Amazon, Gojek, Flipkart, Survey Sparrow, Medimix, V-Guard, Mammooty Kampany, Parava Films, and Visual Romance.

“The new office will work as a collaborative hub, enabling the company to continue innovating and redefining digital storytelling,” said Eunoians co-founder Kattali. “We are thrilled about this next phase of growth, which will also include IP creation and product development.”

Eunoians is a unique-ID firm under the Kerala Startup Mission — the state’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.