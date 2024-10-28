DreamHack India to take place alongside Hyderabad Comic Con this year

DreamHack India, an Indian gaming festival will be holding its fifth edition alongside Hyderbad Comic Con this year. The gaming and esports event will feature LAN tournaments across multiple esports titles, cosplay competitions, tech exhibitions, meet-and-greet sessions with popular content creators and streamers, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) zones.

This year, Nodwin Gaming, in collaboration with ticketing and live entertainment platform Insider, will be hosting DreamHack x Hyderabad Comic Con from 15 to 17 November.

Here’s a rundown of the tournaments happening this year, contested over three days and boasting a combined prize pool of more than Rs 45 lakh.

1. Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS)

Title: Call of Duty: Mobile (COD:M)

Prize Pool: Rs 24 lakh

Number of teams: Six

The Snapdragon Pro Series will feature COD:M, with intense competition amongst six professional teams going head-to-head for the title’s biggest prize pool at a LAN tournament in India of Rs 24 lakh.

2. OMEN Campus Quest Season 2

Title: Valorant

Prize Pool: Rs 5 lakh

Number of teams: Six

For fans of tactical shooters, this competition will feature the nation’s leading six campus teams battling it out for glory. The prize pool distribution will award Rs 3 lakh to the winners, Rs 1 lakh to the runners-up, and Rs 50,000 each to both third and fourth places.

3. Pan Fest

Title: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Prize Pool: Rs 2.4 lakh

Format: Eight lobbies per day

Maps: Erangel and Miramar

Pan Fest will feature daily action across eight lobbies, with the winner taking home Rs 10,000. The tournament will be open to everyone on a first-come, first-served basis, and players will need to register on-site at the venue.

4. KO Fight Night

Titles: Tekken 8, Super Mario Bros Ultimate, and Street Fighter VI

Prize Pool: Rs 4.5 lakh

Format: Double Elimination Bracket system, 1v1 Matches

KO Fight Night will feature three titles and will be contested in the double elimination format.

Tekken 8 will offer the lion’s share of the prize pool, providing Rs 3.6 lakh, with the winner securing Rs 1.6 lakh and the runner-up receiving Rs 80,000. The title will feature 128 players, with all matches played in a best-of-three format, and the Grand Finals being played as a best-of-five match.

Super Mario Bros Ultimate will feature a prize pool of Rs 60,000, with the winner receiving Rs 30,000. All matches will be played in a best-of-three format within a single elimination bracket system, while matches from the Top 4 will be best of five.

Street Fighter VI will have a total prize pool of Rs 30,000, distributed as Rs 10,000 for the winner each day across three days. Each day will feature 32 players, with all rounds played in a best-of-three format until the Top 8. Matches from the Top 8 to the Grand Finals will be best of five, with the Grand Finals allowing a bracket reset and played as a best-of-five showdown.

5. Chess Championship

Title: Chess

Prize Pool: Rs 5 lakh

Format: Rapid and Blitz

Chess enthusiasts can look forward to intense battles of brainpower in two formats – Rapid and Blitz. The Rapid format, which is a longer format featuring games of more than 15 minutes, will offer Rs 3 lakh of the prize pool. The Blitz format on the other hand comprises shorter games of around three to 10 minutes and will account for Rs 2 lakh of the prize pool.

6. Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

Categories: Mobile, PC, and Console

Prize Pool: Rs 4.4 lakh

The BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) segment allows players to bring their devices and compete in a wide range of titles. PC titles will include an overall prize pool of Rs 2.4 lakh across FPS games and other titles such as Spectre Divide, The Finals, Rocket League and Brawlhalla.

Mobile titles will feature a prize pool of Rs 1.4 lakh for popular battle royale titles, eFootball, World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC 3), and Rocket League Side Swipe. Console games will have a prize pool of Rs 60,000 where players will compete in games like Tekken 8, Street Fighter, WWE and FIFA.

7. Retro and Board Games

Categories: Table Top and Retro Zones

Prize Pool: Rs 95,000

The retro and board game tournaments provide a nostalgic escape from the high-intensity esports competitions. The board games will include Monopoly, Ludo, Carrom, Snakes & Ladders, and UNO.

The Retro Zone will feature Tekken on PlayStation 1, Contra, Pacman, and Tetris.

Attendees will be able to access DreamHack x Hyderabad Comic Con with a single ticket. The tickets are now available on Insider.in and Paytm, alongside the official websites of Dreamhack India and Comic Con India.