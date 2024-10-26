Indo-Polish animated film co-production ‘Quo Vadis’ premieres in Poland, trailer launched at MIPCOM

In a major milestone for India-Poland co-production, Indian filmmaker Sukankan Roy and Polish television channel Polonico TV collaborated to create Quo Vadis, a 3D animation feature length adaptation of a Nobel Prize-winning historical fiction novel of the same name by Polish writer Henryk Sienkiewicz. The feature film, animated by India’s Ssoftoons, premiered at Warsaw, Poland on 25 October and the trailer was launched at MIPCOM 2024.

The feature film has been released across 200 theatres in Poland and is the seventh adaptation of the well-known fictional love story. The official synopsis of the film’s source novel reads: The young Roman patrician Marcus Vinicius falls in love with Lygia, a barbarian hostage being raised in the house of the retired general Aulus Plautius. Vinicius’ courtier uncle Petronius uses his influence with the Emperor Nero to have Lygia placed in Vinicius’ custody.

Polonico TV CEO Anira Wojan was determined to convey the timeless message of love to a new generation, and was relentless in assembling her dream team. What she couldn’t find in Europe—where funding often relies on public sources, making it less competitive in terms of cost and timelines—she built in collaboration with her Indian friend and business partner Roy, an animation professional, director, and producer, with whom Wojan co-directed the animated feature Quo Vadis.

Sukankan Roy and Anira Wojan

On the co-production, Government of India’s (GoI) Ministry of Information & Broadcasting joint secretary (films) Vrunda Manohar Desai (IAS) said, “Quo Vadis represents the first official Indo-Polish animation co-production, reflecting the ministry’s commitment to promoting international collaborations under the signed treaty. This project is a significant achievement, demonstrating the successful implementation of our co-production framework and setting a precedent for future endeavours in the animation sector. Over the past two years, there has been a notable surge in the number of official co-productions, including animation projects. The ministry has approved over ten official co-productions, reflecting a growing trend towards international collaboration. These partnerships enable the pooling of resources and talent, leading to enhanced quality and broader audience reach for the projects involved.”

Roy stated, “As an avid reader, I was well aware of Quo Vadis even back in Kolkata. The film’s sublime portrayal of the nuances of ancient Roman society and the profound subtlety of Christianity could only have been achieved with Anira as my co-director. Co-producing it, however, was made possible with the support of India’s Information & Broadcasting Ministry, which plays a crucial role in strengthening the Indo-Polish cultural ties. However I am elated and proud that a completely India made animated film is getting released all over Poland and we are looking out for the world to see the same.”

A still from Quo Vadis

Although the primary historical setting of the novel Quo Vadis is the rise and martyrdom of the followers of Christ during the time of the infamous despotic emperor Nero, the filmmakers present a broader testament to the Eternal Love that God the Father shares with all humanity. “It does not matter whether you are a Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, or Hindu. Everyone finds something meaningful in this story because God is the Father of each of us,” is what viewers expressed after the test screenings of Quo Vadis—the animated feature.

Oliwia Kossakowska, representing the younger generation as CEO of Mobipictures UK, was appointed art and creative director. Her task was to develop a contemporary cinematic language for the new style of animation conceived by the director duo, Wojan and Roy. This unique vision blended elements of gaming, classic film, and VR-style realism for the big screen.

Kossakowska shared, “In Quo Vadis, I checked everything again and again—from antique socks to the colour of oleanders in May. Don’t be lazy. That’s my first professional commandment—I should have hung it on my mirror, but in a project of this scale, there’s no time to look in the mirror! And there’s another commandment: don’t be a copycat. Discovering the right way to create a new kind of animation that meets modern viewers’ expectations is as groundbreaking as the invention of the flipbook.”

Ssoftoons team

To bring the vision of a modern animation to life, Roy brought on board Indian animation studio Ssoftoons. The studio’s COO Hansa Mondal expressed, “We at Ssoftoons are incredibly proud to have been part of the journey to bring Quo Vadis to life. We got less than a year to complete this project and our team’s hard work, creativity, and dedication made this project a success. It’s been a rewarding experience to see each member contribute their talents to realise a vision we’re all so passionate about. As Quo Vadis reaches audiences, we wish the very best of luck for its release and hope it resonates as deeply with viewers as it did with us. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported this journey.”

Wojan quoted Walt Disney to explain how they were able to produce the film within a year, “If you can dream it, you can do it.”

Popular Polish voice actors starring in the film were Michal Milowicz, Malgorzata Kozuchowska, Michal Koterski, all of whom were present during the film’s premiere in Warsaw.

Set in ancient Rome, the film is targeted to be family-friendly for this season’s cultural agenda, allowing both parents and children to enjoy meaningful entertainment and leave the cinema with an important message.

A still from Quo Vadis

The film’s storytelling is a blend of genres, spanning from historical drama to musical, and features a range of original songs with genres ranging from pop, rap, country, and elegy. The musical score is crafted by French-British composer Fabien Curtis inspired by classic Hollywood productions such as Spartacus, Ben-Hur, and Cleopatra.

Regardless of the talent and determination of the women leading this project—Wojan, Kossakowska—success would not have been possible without Roy. His role as both director and producer was crucial, and Quo Vadis has set a high standard by showcasing dozens of his production team members to the international premium market. His future projects are anticipated to continue this trend of excellence.

Roy is a film graduate with a background in both Indian and Canadian animation academia. Having directed for 25 years, his extensive experience includes several animated series and home entertainment films in English, Hindi, German, Swiss, Russian, and Arabic for various global TV platforms and labels. Of his three feature films, Sound of Joy earned him the highest honour from the Government of India at the 62nd National Film Awards, winning both best animation film and best director. His notable career accolades include awards at the 20th Cairo International Film Festival for Children (2010), the 6th Rotterdam Arab Film Festival (2010) and International Children’s Film Festival India (2015) among others.

Polonico TV focuses programming on topics like history, culture, blockchain, finance and current events. Indian studio Ssoftoon, with offices in the cities of Mumbai and Kolkata, offers comprehensive services from concept to screen in both 2D and 3D animation.