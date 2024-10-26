Ambrus Studio’s ‘E4C: Final Salvation’ becomes popular post beta launch in India

E4C: Final Salvation, the 3v3 mobile MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game developed by China’s Ambrus Studio has quickly captured the attention of the Indian gaming community following its beta launch.

The game’s popularity soared during a recently held community showdown on 20 October, 2024, which featured gaming influencers leading fan-driven competitions. The showdown featured well known Youtube streamers such as Chiku Gaming and Mayur Gaming among others.

Ambrus Studio founder Johnson Yeh shared, “E4C: Final Salvation is a mobile MOBA game that is fast-paced and easy to get into. It has no pay for power elements and encourages skill-driven gameplay. We are excited to see how E4C is resonating with players in India and beyond, and this is just the beginning. Our goal is to offer not just a great gaming experience but also a player-first ecosystem that grows organically with the community. We will continue to have more exciting offerings for our players globally. India has not been exposed to great MOBA experience yet. We are here to offer a seamless, fun, and meaningful experience that resonates with gamers and change that. The rising infrastructure of India’s mobile ecosystem, combined with E4C’s gameplay, offers the perfect mix of accessibility and immersion, setting new standards in mobile esports.”

According to the India Games Market Report 2023 by Niko Partners, India is primarily a mobile-first market, with 96.8 per cent of gamers using smartphones or tablets. The total number of gamers across all platforms is expected to reach 641.2 million by 2027.