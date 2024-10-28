‘Despicable Me 4’ to stream on JioCinema

Animated feature film Despicable Me 4 will be available to stream in India on JioCinema Premium from 5 November.

The latest installment in the Minions universe returns with beloved characters and exciting new adventures, streaming in seven languages— English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali— on the platform.

Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) faces a fresh challenge as he welcomes a new member to his family—Gru Jr. (voiced by Tara Strong). However, their peaceful life is disrupted when the cunning villain Maxime Le Mal (voiced by Will Ferrell) escapes from prison and vows revenge on Gru. As chaos ensues, Gru must team up with his family and the ever-adorable Minions to thwart Maxime’s sinister plans while navigating the ups and downs of fatherhood.

Directed by Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage, Despicable Me 4 features a star-studded voice cast that includes returning favourites such as Kristen Wiig (Lucy Wilde), Miranda Cosgrove (Margo), and Pierre Coffin (the Minions). This animated adventure continues to explore themes of family, friendship, and the importance of standing together in the face of adversity.