PM Modi applauds animation industry in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ show

In the most recent edition of Mann Ki Baat radio program, prime minister Narendra Modi put emphasis on the Indian animation industry and asserted that “we must resolve to make India a global animation powerhouse.”

In the 115th episode of the well-known radio program, Modi shared that India will be at the forefront of a revolution in the AVGC-XR industry while also highlighting how far the sector has come in recent years. He expressed, “India is on the way to bringing a revolution in the field of animation, India’s gaming space is also growing rapidly. Indian games are also becoming famous all over the world.”

From smartphones to cinema screens amd gaming consoles to virtual reality, animation is everywhere, he said. He highlighted the success of Indian IPs such as Chhota Bheem, Krishna animated series, Motu Patlu and Bal-Hanuman which have resonated with audiences worldwide. The PM recognised the efforts of Indian studios and professionals in global media franchises as he said, “You would be happy to know that today Indian talent is becoming a significant part of foreign productions. Be it today’s Spider-Man or Transformers, Harinarayan Rajeev’s contributions have been appreciated by people in both movies.” Rajeev is a VES award-winning filmmaker who has worked on global projects such as House of the Dragon, Ready Player One and Kung-Fu Panda 3 among many others.

He added, “India’s animation studios are working with world famous production companies like Disney and Warner Brothers.”

Recalling his meeting with well-known Indian gamers he mentioned, “A few months back, I met India’s leading gamers. I got an opportunity to know about the Indian game’s amazing creativity and quality. There is a wave of creative energy in the country. Made in India and Made by Indians are shining brightly in the world of animation.”

He asserted that the country’s youth have played a major role in creating content based around the nation’s rich culture, “Today, our youth are creating original Indian content which reflects our culture. This content is being watched worldwide. The animation sector has today taken the form of an industry that is giving strength to other industries.”

The PM addressed a more experimental form of media, VR-Tourism, where viewers can experience well known tourist attractions such as the Ajanta Caves, The Konark Temple and Varanasi Ghats among others which are created by Indian creators.

His encouragement is a huge boost for the AVGC-XR industry to prosper and gain its status as a global animation powerhouse.