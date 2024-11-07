Talented creators from Karnataka present their projects at MIPCOM 2024

Clockwise L-R: Joyce Ahuja, Raghav Nayak, Srinivasan Parandaman(Centre) & Harsha Setty

Fostering successful collaborations, the annual gathering of global content creators, producers, distributors and buyers at MIPCOM Cannes in France is getting bigger and better every year. The event announced that a total of 110 countries were represented at the overall market this year, an increase from the 100 that were present in 2023.

At the market, the Indian pavilion was put up by the country’s Service Exports Promotion Council (SEPC) along with the ministry of information & broadcasting (MIB) and the ministry of commerce & industry. The market witnessed participation from the states of Telangana and Karnataka, and the presence of SEPC chairman Karan Rathore and director general Abhay Sinha, Prasar Bharti CEO Gaurav Dwivedi, Telangana government’s principal secretary for the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) departments Jayesh Ranjan, and other leading names from the AVGC (animation, VFX, gaming, comics) sector. Close to 235 Indian delegates from 70 or more companies and independent creative professionals attended this year’s market.

Biren Ghose, who is the president of Karnataka’s AVGC association ABAI (Association of Bangalore Animation Industry) and the Asia Pacific managing director of Technicolor Group, along with Srinivas Sribhakta, the former ABAI secretary and present special projects convenor & director, introduced the emerging talents from their state:

1. A new brand poised to redefine eco-friendly children’s products, Lacher, debuted at the Indian pavilion. With its thoughtful and innovative range of toys, clothing, and stationery, the brand is set to capture the hearts of parents and children by inspiring a culture of responsibility and sustainability from an early age.

“Our mission goes beyond creating products; it’s about fostering a culture of care and responsibility. We believe that sustainability is more than a choice—it’s a way of life. We envision a world where every child grows up with products that are kind to them and the planet. Lacher is designed to make that journey engaging and impactful for children,” said Aesuloid Media (Lacher’s parent company) managing director Srinivasan Parandaman.

At the heart of the launch is the introduction of Lacher’s Kids Series, a line of toys including Rattle, Balancing Doll, Teethers and Pull Along toys that serves as an eco-conscious alternative to conventional plastic toys. Lacher’s wooden toys are inspired by the rich heritage of Channa Patna, a small town in India known for its traditional craftsmanship. Renowned for creating eco-friendly wooden toys using age-old techniques, Channapatna artisans handcraft each piece with sustainable wood and natural dyes, preserving both cultural heritage and environmental responsibility.

2. Rolling Frames Writer and director Harsha Setty showcased their latest IP, an upcoming political thriller feature film titled Accidental Revolution.

This story is about rebellion, reimagining a geo-political system and reclaiming the power of governance for the people. It challenges the very fabric of our societies and explores the profound impact that unity, innovation, and vision can have when driven by conviction. “We are here at MIPCOM today to seek collaboration with like-minded co-producers and distribution partners who believe in the potential of this powerful narrative. Together, we can bring this story to audiences worldwide and create a resonating experience that captivates and inspires,” Setty said.

3. Very young Joyce Ahuja, the founder of Joyce Creative Studios, presented the teaser of her Indo-European fantasy adventure animated feature film. Titled Muzeca!! Before We Stop Dreaming, her story is about the journey of a princess. Based out of Bengaluru and Paris, Joyce Creative Studios works on IP development, character design, storyboard and so on.

Ahuja had started drawing at the age of four. As a fan of Pixar and Disney, she was interested in learning about how these studios made their films. And now, she travel the world, meeting people at various events. At MIPCOM, accompanied by her father, she had few productive meetings with global producers and distributors.

4. Filmmaker Raghav Nayak presented a cinematic pitch deck of his action thriller Katana. The film’s theme revolves around a father’s unwavering love for his daughter, set against a backdrop of cultural tradition and violent conflict. With a grand visual style and immersive sound design, the makers aim to create a truly cinematic experience for the audience.

“We are seeking funding to bring this exciting project to the big screen,” Nayak shared.

This year the Indian pavilion had the highest representation as compared to the previous years. These independent creators and startups made the best use of the opportunity (attending MIPCOM) provided by the Indian government alongside the big studios, content creators and distributors from India.