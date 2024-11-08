Banijay Kids & Family secures new distribution deals at MIPCOM 2024

Children’s entertainment company Banijay Kids & Family (Totally Spies! and Mr Bean: The Animated Series) announced a host of new deals, secured by its commercial and sales division, Banijay Kids & Family Distribution.

Miniheroes of the Forest Season One has been picked up for Hong Kong by HK Television Entertainment Company, and Vme Media across the USA; Chimera Keepers: Adventures with Incredible Creatures Season One is heading to Switzerland with Radio Télévision Suisse; Moominvalley has been ordered by Hot Telecommunication Systems in Israel (season one), StarTimes for Sub-Saharan Africa (seasons one to three), and Czech Television in the Czech Republic (season four); and The Game Catchers Season Two is heading to Ireland with RTE and Hong Kong with HK Television Entertainment Company.

“We have an incredibly strong slate of shows at MIPCOM, and as you can see, these titles are proving extremely popular with buyers all around the world. From our fantastic in-house productions to premium third-party titles, we have something for every buyer and platform,” said Banijay Kids & Family Distribution co-productions, sales and acquisitions SVP Cecile Cau.

Miniheroes of the Forest is produced by Movimenti Production and MoBo, and co-produced by Zodiak Kids & Family France (all part of Banijay Kids & Family). Chimera Keepers: Adventures with Incredible Creatures is produced by Banijay Kids & Family’s Monello Productions with Belvision and RTBF and was in the top 20 most watched shows in the MIPJunior screenings library this year.

Moominvalley is produced by Gutsy Animations in collaboration with Yle, Sky, and Viaplay, Banijay Kids & Family Distribution represents worldwide distribution. The Game Catchers is produced by Studio Bozzetto and Sphere Media, Banijay Kids & Family Distribution represents worldwide distribution.

Led by Benoît Di Sabatino, Banijay Kids & Family is part of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment. Its commercial and sales divisio is responsible for the exploitation of linear and non-linear rights for the group’s high-quality animated and live-action kids brands. As part of these efforts, it drives ancillary activity across all platforms, and through brand licensing and digital exploitation.