Apple TV+ shares sneak peak of ‘Sago Mini Friends’ S3

Apple TV+ unveiled the first look images and a sneak peek for season three of the adorable preschool animated series Sago Mini Friends, premiering globally on 22 November.

The series is produced by Spin Master Entertainment and animated by 9 Story Media Group’s Brown Bag Films Toronto. Sago Mini Friends is based on the charming characters and artful designs featured in the award-winning Sago Mini World app developed by Sago Mini.

The five-episode season is a delightful nod to gratitude, featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor and unforgettable original songs!

The animated preschool series is executive produced by Jennifer Dodge, Ronnen Harary, Tone Thyne, Dustin Ferrer, Laura Clunie and Toni Stevens, with Chad Hicks as series director. Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky, distinguished professor of psychology at the University of California, Riverside, and expert in the science of happiness, serves as the gratitude expert on the series through Apple TV+’s changemakers initiative.

The Sago Mini World app, which the Sago Mini Friends series is based on, features over 40 games for kids ages two to five years old. Sago Mini World has won a Parents’ Choice Gold Award, an Academics’ Choice Smart Media Award and a Kidscreen Award, and has been recognized as a Webby Award Honoree. The app encourages children to play, build, create and pretend with digital games that spark imagination and curiosity.