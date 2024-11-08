Kojima Productions and video game publisher 505 Games announced that Death Stranding Director’s Cut is now available on Xbox Series X|S and Amazon’s cloud gaming platform Luna in time for the game’s fifth year anniversary.

Death Stranding is the game that started the strand genre, where players help each other to make the game world a better place. The game was directed by video game auteur Hideo Kojima who has previously worked on Konami’s games like the Metal Gear Solid franchise and the influential horror game Silent Hills: P.T.

The official synopsis for the game reads: As Sam Porter Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America. Can you reunite the shattered world, one step at a time? Death Stranding Director’s Cut is the definitive experience delivering more character action, extended storylines through new missions and a unique Social Strand System to stay connected with other players around the globe.

Xbox Series X|S players can get the game at 50 per cent discount for a limited time. Amazon Prime members will be able to experience the game at no extra cost as part of their membership in December for one month from 1 December at 9 am PST. Once this promotion ends, players will need to subscribe to Luna+ to continue playing the game.

A screenshot from Death Stranding 2: Director’s Cut

Making its original debut on PlayStation 4 on 8 November 2019, the game has amassed over 19 million players worldwide. It has a sequel in development titled Death Stranding 2: On The Beach with Kojima returning to direct the sequel, and American actor Norman Reedus back as Sam Porter Bridges. The sequel will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive at launch and is set for a 2025 release window.

The official synopsis for the sequel reads: Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again.