IndiaJoy 2024 returns to Hyderabad for its seventh edition

IndiaJoy 2024, a digital entertainment festival is set to be held from 13 to 17 November 2024, at the Hyderabad International Convention Center (HICC), this seventh edition powered by AMD. The event will bring together notable personalities from the worlds of gaming, animation, VFX, e-sports and film.

The event is a convergence of creativity, technology and business, offering everything from cosplay and fan meets to in-depth technology showcases. Apart from bringing together industry leaders, it facilitates networking, upskilling, and career opportunities for attendees from all corners of the entertainment world.

This year, IndiaJoy is expanding its offerings with a wide range of sub-events aimed at catering to both industry professionals and enthusiasts. These include the VFX Summit, IGDC (India Game Developer Conference), ASIFA India, DesiToons, Cinematica Expo, ComicStreet, AVGC 40 Under 40, and the DreamHack e-sports tournament. The event will be hosting Comic Con Hyderabad, a must-attend celebration of pop culture, comics, and gaming.

In addition to these, IndiaJoy 2024 will feature a B2B Conclave – a dedicated space for content sellers, buyers, and investors to discuss opportunities and build valuable industry connections. Another addition is ComicStreet, an initiative for comic creators and enthusiasts to foster collaboration and creativity within the comic industry.

AMD’s GameOn, a flagship event, will be the highlight of this year’s festival, taking place on 16 to 17 November, running parallel to the VFX Summit. The event will feature innovations in gaming technology and provide a platform for networking with experts from the gaming world.

The event will feature key sessions and workshops, alongside ample opportunities for networking with people from top companies such as Microsoft, Lila Games, Meta, Xbox, EA, Nazara Technologies, Basilic Fly, Technicolor Studios, Framestore, DNEG, and Phantom FX, among others.

With its mix of industry expertise, networking opportunities, and vibrant fan experiences, IndiaJoy 2024 is set to be a landmark event in the digital entertainment calendar. This year’s event is catered to content creators, technology enthusiasts and entertainment fans as well.