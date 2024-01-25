The animated mythological saga, The Legend of Hanuman, returns with a captivating third season on Disney+ Hotstar, adding six more episodes to its impressive repertoire. This Graphic India production, known for its world-class animation and contemporary storytelling, continues to enchant audiences with the timeless tale of Lord Hanuman.

Once you begin watching the current episodes, the storytelling pulls you along with Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman and their army of vanaras (monkeys) in their journey. And after bingeing all the six episodes you will be left wanting for more.

Lord Hanuman’s legends, regaling generations of people, always manages to inspire the audience and take them along with him in his quest against the king of the island of Lanka, Ravan. In season one we witnessed the story of a young vanara rediscovering his godhood. Apart from the saga of strength, grit and devotion, this special had focused more on Hanuman’s own inspiring story of self-discovery since the beginning. As the story proceeded to season two, we witnessed Hanuman’s first encounter with Ravan. The makers ensured to portray his life of a warrior in a grand-scale through an immersive 3D experience. Using captivating visuals, the makers kept the narrative style which was very easy to comprehend, hence relatable. The gripping title track written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla and composed by Kaala Bhairav, is another cherry on the cake.

In the newly released season, the focus shifts to Hanuman’s growth as a leader, bringing forth his inspiring leadership skills in the face of formidable enemies.

The plot of The Legend of Hanuman season three intensifies with constant attacks before the pivotal battle between Ram and Ravan. In this retelling of Valmiki’s Ramayan, viewers witness marvellous on-screen moments such as Indrajit attacking Ram-Lakshman duo using his maya (power of being invisible during attack), Surpanakha returning back to Lanka and ultimately waking up Ravan’s brother Kumbhakarna.

Indian audiences familiar with the tale of Ramayana, would have been definitely looking forward to the iconic deed of Hanuman carrying a chunk of Dronagiri mountain in order to procure life saving Sanjeevani booti (medicinal plant). This legendary act, crucial in saving Lakshman after Indrajit’s attack, holds a special place in the hearts of those well-versed in the epic. However, in this latest rendition, the narrative takes an unexpected turn, revealing that both brothers were injured but miraculously regained consciousness the next day through divine intervention.

Lord Ram, Lakshman and Hanuman in The Legend of Hanuman (Image shared exclusively with AnimationXpress)

As a viewer, the desire to witness the awe-inspiring act performed by Hanuman, the epitome of strength, determination, and devotion, remains unfulfilled. The deviation from the traditional storyline might leave enthusiasts yearning for the iconic moment that symbolises Hanuman’s unwavering commitment to the greater good.

Apart from that, the captivating fight sequences, well-defined characters with brilliant style of animation, engaging voice-overs and background scores, all were on point.

The animation and design in this season has been taken a notch higher, with meticulous attention to character details and a commitment to naturalistic humanism in movement and expression. A standout example of this craftsmanship is evident in a poignant scene where Sita’s dehydrated skin is distinctly portrayed as she speaks of her hands drying up while navigating the challenges of her day-to-day life in the jungle.

(Image shared exclusively with Animation Xpress)

The creative minds behind the series, Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, and Charuvi Agarwal, in collaboration with the exceptional team at ReDefine, have achieved near-perfection in executing character designs and environmental aesthetics.

The season concludes with a clear hint at fresh episodes or a new season in the making, preparing fans for the ultimate war of good versus evil, where Hanuman will play an integral role in assisting Lord Ram.

The Legend of Hanuman produced by Graphic India, has consistently garnered attention, accolades, dominating viewership charts in past seasons. The first season’s impressive 6.6 million views in the first week, followed by four million and 2.9 million views in the second and third respectively, sets the tone for subsequent successes, making it a must-watch series for enthusiasts of mythological tales and animation brilliance.