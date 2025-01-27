GodLike Esports wins Pokémon Unite ACL India League

GodLike Esports has won the Pokémon Unite ACL 2025 India League, and will now represent the country at the PUACL finals which is scheduled in Japan for 29 and 30 March.

In the India League which was hosted by Skyesports, GodLike won seven back-to-back series in a single day and defeated teams like S8UL, Revenant XSpark, and Global Esports.

In the beginning of the tournament the team struggled to find their footing in the group stage and over the seven match days, they faced early exits in multiple games and finished in the seventh place in the standings. This position meant that their playoff journey would begin in the last round, which required them to defeat every team ranked above them to claim the title.

On 26 January they played all the seven matches of the playoffs back-to-back and then won the trophy. The team walked away with US$16,000 of the US $40,000 prize pool from PUACL India 2025. The tournament drew over 4,61,000 viewers on the final day, according to Skyesports.

Though the PUACL 2025 India League has drawn to a close, aspiring Pokémon Unite players have one more chance to make it to the finals in Japan through the Pokémon Unite Winter Tournament, registrations for which will be open till 29 January. Registering teams will have to compete in the qualifier stage, group stage, and finally the playoffs on 9 February. This tournament will decide the other Indian team which will qualify for the finals in Japan alongside GodLike Esports.