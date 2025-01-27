‘Vampires: Bloodlord Rising’ to launch in early access on Steam

Polish developer Mehuman Games and Austrian publisher Toplitz Productions have revealed the updated look and new name for their horror themed story-driven sandbox action adventure, formerly known as Vampire Dynasty.

The game will now be called Vampires: Bloodlord Rising, with Mehuman Games revealing an updated look at the game’s visuals, upgraded character design and other enhancements that the developer has made to the game’s world of Sangavia.

Toplitz Productions production head Robin Gibbels commented, “The deeper we went into the development, the more it became clear to us that the content with its story focus and the strong implementation of action-adventure elements doesn’t cater to the expectations neither players nor ourselves have of a Dynasty game. While we remain committed to the quality of the content and the game design and didn’t change any of these elements, with the new name it is clear that these vampires are not standing on anybody’s shoulders and will fight for their rightful place in the open world of Sangavia.”

The game’s protagonist, Dragos.

The progress the game made in all areas since its last public showing is mostly noticeable with the updated look of Dragos, the game’s main vampire protagonist who gets a more virile and haunting appearance, including a complete overhaul to his attire. Dragos now features a more chiseled clean cut design to show off his fearsome features.

The developer has made visual improvements to various materials and textures including the building elements that players will utilise to build their own custom vampire castle. An improved lighting system to the entire game has been introduced along with a totally overhauled onscreen UI system. Level appearance has also undergone visual improvements including even the smaller details such as the appearance of grass, water and even fog behavior, all benefiting from upgraded visuals.

An in-game screenshot.

Gameplay elements have also been expanded with a particular focus on managing subjects. From now on, the player will be able to romance transformed vampires, send them to hunt, and even perform powerful rituals.

The choice of being good or evil is a path players will need to decide, since this path shapes character development, even influencing how Dragos’ facial features evolve. Ultimately, they’ll decide who will fall prey to his vampire bite, guided by the gossip and secrets they uncover.

Vampires: Bloodlord Rising will be released into Early Access in 2025. The game can now be wishlisted on Steam.