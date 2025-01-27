Disney Experiences announces key leadership appointments

Photo: Disney Experiences

The Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro has announced the appointments of the members of his executive team which includes a newly created role to oversee major events integration and the new heads for Disneyland Resort, Disney Signature Experiences, and Shanghai Disney Resort.

D’Amaro said, “We have a deep bench of globally minded business leaders who bring the versatility needed to step into key roles across our diverse portfolio.These tenured leaders have extensive technical and operational expertise with strong insight and understanding of the guest experience, and possess qualities that promote innovation, creativity, and results.”

The new members of the executive team are:

Ken Potrock: He is a Disney veteran who will be taking on the role of the president of The Walt Disney Company major events integration. He will be responsible for developing comprehensive, cross-company plans to maximise the value of large-scale sports, entertainment and tourism events ranging from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to the 250th anniversary of the nation.

Thomas Mazloum: He has been appointed the new president of Disneyland Resort. In his role he will lead more than 36,000 cast members and oversee the operation of two theme parks, three resort hotels, and the Downtown Disney District.

Joe Schott: He has been appointed as the president of Disney Signature Experiences (DSE), a division of Disney Experiences that offers family travel and leisure experiences that is beyond theme parks, including Disney Cruise Line (DCL), Disney Vacation Club, Aulani which is a Disney Resort & Spa, Adventures by Disney, Storyliving by Disney and more.

Andrew Bolstein: He has been promoted to president & general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort.

Potrock, Mazloum and Schott will be reporting to D’Amaro while Bolstein will be reporting to Disney Parks International president and managing director Jill Estorino. Transition to the new roles will begin immediately.