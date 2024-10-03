Former TikTok Malaysia executive Anuar Fariz Fadzil named as MDEC’s new CEO

Fariz Fadzil

Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has appointed TikTok Malaysia public policy head Anuar Fariz Fadzil as their new CEO.

The appointment was announced by MDEC chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, who introduced Anuar at the Malaysia Digital Content Festival 2024 Biz Day event in Kuala Lumpur. Following the new appointment he will no longer serve as the public policy head of TikTok Malaysia.

“MDEC is the premier agency to lead the digital economy. I’m very proud that the government has offered the opportunity for me to take on the role,” Fadzil said in a statement.

The digital minister Gobind Singh Deo who launched the Malaysia Digital Content Festival 2024 Biz Day mentioned that Fadzil will have plenty of work ahead of him after being appointed as MDEC’s new CEO.

Anuar joined TikTok Malaysia in February this year. He will succeed former MDEC CEO Mahadhir Aziz whose tenure ended in the month of August.