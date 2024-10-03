Blizzard releases live-action trailer for ‘Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred’, directed by Jon Watts and featuring Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello who voices the title track Behind Blue Eyes

Blizzard Entertainment has released a live-action cinematic trailer for its upcoming expansion, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred. showcases Neyrelle’s treacherous journey into Nahantu and her struggle with the power of the Soulstone. Directed by Jon Watts, known for his work on the Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy and Wolfs, the trailer is underscored by Camila Cabello’s haunting vocals in a reimagined rendition of Behind Blue Eyes.

Watts, a longtime Diablo fan, shared his enthusiasm for the project, “I’ve been playing Diablo since I was a teen and know the world really well, so when they asked me to direct the project, I was all in.”

Cabello expressed, “I’m so excited to bring Behind Blue Eyes to sanctuary in a fresh, new way. We took the brilliant lyrics of the original song and transformed it with the dark tones of Diablo. Not only is this song a classic and a perfect representation of what Neyrelle is going through in Vessel of Hatred, but it’s also a song that so many can identify with. Working with the Diablo team was a legendary experience, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear how we’ve reimagined a classic.”

Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson said, “Vessel of Hatred invites you to step into a world full of darkness and intrigue, and we are thrilled to have collaborated with such extraordinary talents to bring that world to life. With Watts’ exceptional direction and Cabello’s evocative vocals, the release of this cinematic is a harbinger of the adventure to come in Diablo IV’s first expansion.”

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred introduces the new Spiritborn class, allowing players to become the apex predator of the jungle. Neyrelle’s story continues as she seeks to destroy the Prime Evil Mephisto. Alongside new regions, co-op activities, and mercenary recruitments, the expansion will launch globally on 8 October. It will be available on Windows PC via Battle.net, Xbox Game Pass, and Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.