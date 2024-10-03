9 Story’s preschool series ‘Lu & The Bally Bunch’ and ‘Let’s Go, Bananas!’ premiers on Cartoonito

Lu & The Bally Bunch

9 Story Media Group’s new animated preschool series, Lu & The Bally Bunch and Let’s Go, Bananas!, are now airing on Cartoonito, Cartoon Network’s dedicated channel for preschoolers. Lu & The Bally Bunch premiered on 1 October, while Let’s Go, Bananas! followed with its debut on 3 October. Both series are also scheduled to stream on Max in 2025.

Lu & The Bally Bunch

Join Lu, a little ladybird who has just started preschool with her new friends. Together they explore their brand-new social lives through play, music, big feelings, and even bigger fun. This animated dramedy for preschoolers takes place in Ballybug, a whimsical village where Lu meets friends Barnaby, Biba, Declan, Elodie and Gus. This slice-of-life series explores the fun, drama, and messiness that ensues. Filled with music, humour and heart, the show is a celebration of friendship for preschoolers.

Lu & The Bally Bunch was created by Brown Bag Films’ director Nicky Phelan (Vampirina, Bing, Octonauts), who was nominated for an Oscar for his short film Granny O’Grimm’s Sleeping Beauty.

Let’s Go, Bananas!

Let’s Go, Bananas! follows three sweet, silly, diverse families who share each other’s lives, loves, triumphs, and tantrums. Each episode features a funny, relatable story starring the three fabulous families; gorilla girl Apple and her two Dads (the Bananas), crocodile twins Josh and Jamie and their single mother (the Crockers), and sisters Stellar and Piper and their tiger Mom and gazelle Dad (the Tiger-Zelles).

The show was created by award-winning writer and producer Tim Bain, creator of the action-comedy series Kangaroo Beach and writer on hit children’s series including Bluey, PJ Masks, Thomas the Tank Engine, and Epic Adventures of Morph.

Both series are produced by 9 Story Media Group and award-winning animation studio Brown Bag Films with the participation of Warner Bros. Discovery and CBC Kids.