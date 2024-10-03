Warner Bros. Discovery rolls out action-packed Dussehra specials on Cartoon Network, Pogo, and Discovery Kids

Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids’ entertainment channels—Cartoon Network, Pogo, and Discovery Kids—have revealed their special Dussehra content lineup, packed with new episodes, movie premieres, and special stunts featuring popular franchises like Dragon Ball Z, Little Singham, and Chhota Bheem.

Cartoon Network kicks off with the well-known anime series, Dragon Ball Season 2 which will be aired every Sunday at 2 pm. Additionally, the channel will also air the new movie, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, on 13 October at 12:15 pm, showcasing how after a 39-year slumber, the powerful God of Destruction, Beerus, awakens and learns of Frieza’s defeat by Goku. Eager to test Goku’s strength, Beerus challenges him to a battle, only to prove just how outmatched Goku is against the mighty deity.

Pogo is gearing up for the occasion with the sequel to Aag Aur Paani Ka Badla called Do Ka Dum. This sequel brings Little Singham and Chhota Bheem together to battle a formidable villain.

Pogo will also premiere the telefeature Sher Aur Sava Sher Ki Jodi on 6 October at 12:15 pm, where Baby Little Singham and Little Singham join forces for a showdown in this new adventure. The channel will also air Little Singham Big Picture – Shaktivan ka Sikander from 13 to 27 October, every Sunday at 12:15 pm. Kids can also catch Kirmada in Multiverse’ Big Picture, featuring all three parts every Sunday at 11:30 am from 13 October.

Discovery Kids joins in with Titoo: Ping Pong Ki Circus on 12 October at 12:30 pm, a fun-filled adventure that embodies the spirit of the festival. Following that the broadcaster will premiere Ekans: Vinash Astra Ka Vaar on 13 October at 2:30 pm.

Young viewers have a lot to look forward to this Dussehra across all channels.