A23’s Rummy Maha Mela festival features mega prizes, including BMWs and iPhones

A23 (Head Digital Works), an Indian real money gaming platform, announces the launch of A23 Rummy Maha Mela, a hundred-day-long online rummy festival starting 5 October 2024 to 12 January 2025.

The festival offers rummy enthusiasts the chance to win prizes worth Rs 100 crore, including a Rs 1 crore top prize, a BMW car, XUV700s, Royal Enfield motorcycles, gold coins, iPhones, and other cash prizes.

A23 (Head Digital Works) founder and CEO Deepak commented, “We’ve witnessed a growing popularity of online rummy in India. The festive season is the perfect time to bring in cheer to families across India and for us, A23 Rummy Maha Mela is not only an occasion to celebrate our loyal customer base but also rummy enthusiasts and the A23 family at large. Through this festival, players can show̉case their rummy skills and celebrate all through the festive season with mega wins. The mela is designed to celebrate the spirit of rummy and offer unparalleled rewards and experiences to players. This, coupled with A23 being a trusted rummy platform is sure to set a new benchmark in the online gaming industry.”

The A23 Rummy Maha Mela will lead up to an offline finale, with the top 36 finalists from the online competitions who will compete in an offline format at a location to be revealed soon. The offline finale is scheduled to take place after 12 January 2025.