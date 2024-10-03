Team Galactic Wolves crowned Champions at Skyesports and Realme’s Campus Gaming League

(L to R) Jelly, Jonathan Gaming, and the winning team Galactic Wolves

Skyesports and Realme have wrapped up the national collegiate esports tournament, Realme Campus Gaming League. The Grand Finals, held at the Sigma Auditorium, Sri Sairaam Engineering College, Chennai, witnessed the top 16 college teams from across India battling it out in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for the championship title.

Team Galactic Wolves emerged victorious, securing the title and taking home a cash prize of Rs 200,000 from the event’s total prize pool of Rs 400,000. The tournament drew participation from over 2,700 teams representing more than 200 colleges nationwide, highlighting the growing interest in collegiate esports. To promote local talent, a local qualifier was hosted at the Sri Sairaam Engineering College, allowing two additional teams to join the Grand Finals.

Adding to the excitement, popular gaming personalities, Jonathan Gaming and Jelly, were present, interacting with participants and sharing valuable feedback.

Jonathan Gaming and Jelly

Commenting on the tournament, Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “Partnering with Realme for the Campus Gaming League has been an incredible experience, as they share our commitment to developing grassroots esports. This tournament was not only a thrilling spectacle for esports fans, but it also offered a platform for college students across India to showcase their talent. The high participation highlights the immense potential at the grassroots level and underscores the importance of fostering and nurturing this talent for the future of Indian esports.”

A Realme spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to support the burgeoning collegiate esports scene in India through the Realme Campus Gaming League. At the LAN Finals in Chennai, players competed in the Realme 13+ 5G which proved to be a formidable device for esports players and casual gamers alike. The event saw over 10,000 participants and garnered more than 250,000 views on social media, showcasing the immense interest and engagement in esports at the grassroots level.”