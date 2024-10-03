TV Asahi and Sony Pictures Networks India collaborate to revive popular anime ‘Obocchama-kun’, premiering at MIPCOM

TV Asahi and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) have announced an exciting collaboration to co-produce a new sequel to the beloved kids’ animation series Obocchama-kun. The sequel, comprising 26 brand-new episodes (26 x 22’ or 52 x 11’), will continue the adventures from the original show, which first captured audiences in Japan in 1989.

Based on the 1986 manga by Yoshinori Kobayashi, Obocchama-kun became a cultural sensation, and its resurgence in India has prompted this international partnership. The sequel will feature scripts and character designs developed in Japan, while the animation will be produced in India, marking a fusion of creative talent from both nations.

“Obocchama-kun’s success in India reflects the power of its playful charm and relatable storytelling. As an Indo-Japanese co-production, it has struck a chord with kids, fostering a strong emotional connection. Bringing this series to MIPCOM allows us to showcase its global potential, offering a fresh opportunity to captivate international audiences and grow its fan community worldwide,” SPNI senior vice president programming Ronojoy Chakraborty.

Commenting on the collaboration TV Asahi animation sales & development head Maiko Sumida shared, “This Obocchama-kun is a new initiative for TV Asahi and was made possible by the enthusiastic support from Sony Pictures Networks India, who eagerly wished for a sequel to the initial series of Obocchama-kun, and the passionate encouragement from the original manga artist, Yoshinori Kobayashi. TV Asahi is investing a lot of effort into this project and is looking forward to the audience’s reaction.”

Targeted at six to 11 years olds, the 2D comedy series follows the hilarious adventures of Chama, a “crazy rich” boy with his outrageous school and family life. With one of the world’s largest fortunes and a mansion so vast that one could get lost without a guide, the Obo family is incredibly wealthy. It is said that the head of the family can influence global affairs with just a word. This is the splendid and tumultuous daily drama of their only son and the 999th head of the family – Chama, also known as Obocchama-kun.

TV Asahi will be showcasing Obocchama-kun as a world premiere at this year’s MIPCOM 2024. The first episode will be screened at a breakfast session held at Verrière Californie, Palais 5, Palais des Festivals on 21 October at 9:00 am, followed by a Q&A session with SPNI, TV Asahi and Green Gold Animation. SPNI plans to start airing the series across India next year on Sony YAY!. TV Asahi will be responsible for the worldwide TV, VOD and L&M rights excluding Japan and India.