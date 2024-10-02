Deep dive into licensing, AI, game design & XR: Highlights from Kre8tif! 2024 Day 2

Following a first day full of knowledgeable workshops, Kre8tif 2024 opened its conferences and its main lineup of sessions on 2 October at Connexion Conference & Event Centre (CCEC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The session halls were packed with attendees while the exhibition area teemed with gaming enthusiasts as they tried their hands at indie titles from around Asia.

Organised by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the event is a premier hub for animation professionals, digital content creators, students, game developers, and industry leaders from domestic and international markets.

Also Read: Day 1 of MDEC’s Kre8tif! kicks off with Elevator Pitch

The second day began with exciting sessions across the conference’s three lineups – Kre8tif!, Xsolla Level Up and Immerse KL.

The first session Animating From The Inside-Out was helmed by Kim Loew, a Malaysian artist at Pixar Animation Studios. Loew, who has contributed to animated films such as The Lego Movie 2, Hotel Transylvania 4, Over The Moon, Spirit Untamed, Wish Dragon, The Addams Family, Elemental and the latest Inside Out 2, provided valuable insights about her creative process and how she goes about bringing innovative ideas to life.

Yasushi Tomaya on The Unique Landscape of Japan’s Character Licensing

The Global Influences and Cultural Integration: The Unique Landscape of Japan’s Character Licensing talk explored Japan’s character licensing industry and how it’s deeply intertwined with its rich culture of anime, manga and video games. The session was led by Brand Managing Partners proprietor Yasushi Tomaya, a well known global licensing consultant in the industry, who has previously dedicated 48 years to Sanrio Group.

Hyper-realistic digital avatars can open new avenues for storytelling, personalised audience engagement, and scalable production techniques. In Revolutionising Malaysian Digital Content with Hyper-Realistic AI Avatars, Klleon’s Jin Seunghyuk spoke about digital human AI technology and its practical applications in media. He showcased how Malaysian creators can leverage these technologies to streamline workflows, reduce costs, and enhance production quality.

In the most interesting session of the day, Thatgamecompany’s online experience director Tim Nixon shared key lessons his team learned from five years of running live events in the free-to-play multiplatform game Sky: Children of the Light. Nixon has played a key role in the studio’s expansion into a live service game company, initiating and leading the core game economy, events and seasons. In his talk titled Creating Memorable Events With Emotions, he highlighted how the game’s events evoke childhood wonder, spark social connections, experiment with new mechanics, and deepen the player’s connection with beloved characters.

Jin Seunghyuk on Revolutionising Malaysian Digital Content with Hyper-Realistic AI Avatars

Another session Design Within Games: Myths and Mistakes debunked common myths about game design and explored why it is more than just having great ideas. The session covered frequent mistakes that game designers should avoid, and delved into why pursuing a career in this dynamic field is incredibly rewarding. The panel featured speakers like Virtuous’ Jason Spencer and Randy Vazquez.

Despite, recent indie successes, it is harder than ever to get one’s IP funded. So do developers need to self-publish in order to build up initial momentum/hype/traction so they can demonstrate to the publishers that their game is worth publishing? In the talk You Must Self-Publish!: The Future of Indie Funding, Execution Labs’ Jason Della Rocca answered all the questions. He covered the current state of indie funding and publishing deals, making the case that all studios need to start their marketing and community efforts, emphasising that such efforts are what open the door to more funding and support options.

In Evolve Your Video Gaming Business, Xsolla SEA regional vice president Adrian Eng showcased the company’s cutting-edge solutions for video game companies. The session explored how Xsolla’s technical prowess elevates game development, optimises monetisation strategies and drives gaming community engagement.

Tim Nixon on Creating Memorable Events With Emotions

The conference included knowledge sessions on AI, extended reality, virtual productions and a lot more. In Brave New World: The XR Production Experience, Astro Studios head Leon Tan spoke about the company’s triumphs and trials in its on-going XR journey. He highlighted the impact of XR from pre- to post-production, and the future of virtual production across the Malaysian and Asian content creation landscape.

The day concluded with the SEA Kre8tif! Awards Ceremony, which recognised and honoured South East Asian talent in animation and gaming.

Kre8tif! is being held from 1 to 3 October in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Featuring various activities to foster inclusivity and globalisation within the digital content industry, this is one of the keys events under Malaysia Digital Content Festival (MYDCF).