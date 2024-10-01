Day 1 of MDEC’s Kre8tif! kicks off with Elevator Pitch and interactive workshops on gaming and XR

Boosting Malaysia’s digital content industry, Kre8tif! conference and business exchange returned this year, ending its first day with splendour. A flagship event of Malaysia Digital Content Festival (MYDCF) Biz Day supported by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Kre8tif! and MYDCF Biz Day’s other two initiatives Immerse KL and Level UP KL are being held from 1 to 3 October at Connexion Conference & Event Centre (CCEC) in the country’s capital Kuala Lumpur.

The festival showcasing the best of South East Asia’s animation, digital technology, and creative content industries is being held across three lineups – Kre8tif!, Level Up KL powered by Xsolla, and Immerse KL – each with different panels, sessions, and workshops.

Panel discussion on Landscape of Game Publishing in Malaysia

The day began with Kre8tif! Elevator Pitch, a programme that allows IP creators to present their work to buyers and international delegates, aiming for acquisition, co-production, and co-investment deals. From 2D animated series and movies to 3D deck-builder games, talented artists and creators showcased their developing projects.

An interesting session in the Level Up KL lineup was an interactive workshop on Game Narrative and Franchise Development led by Level Headed Games CEO Leah Hoyer, who has developed and produced television series, video games, and interactive experiences for some of the world’s most beloved entertainment companies (Disney, Xbox, Telltale Games, Bungie) for over 20 years. Passionate about supporting diverse voices in entertainment and working to make everyone feel that gaming is for them, Hoyer shared insights on penning video game stories and leveraging the medium to create one’s own blockbuster franchise.

Glimpses from Kre8tif! Elevator Pitch

Simultaneously at the Immerse KL lineup, XRJam Workshop: Mindscape introduced attendees to the cutting-edge world of extended reality (XR) technology. This workshop was specifically designed for students from institutions of higher learning, aiming to introduce them to the foundational concepts of XR. The session explored the practical applications of XR technology, particularly in the field of mental health, demonstrating how it can be used to enhance therapeutic practices, improve patient outcomes, and address mental health challenges in innovative ways.

The day’s lineup of engaging sessions featured Warner Bros. Discovery Creative Lab “JOM Tom and Jerry”, the Level Up KL Funding Day Powered by Xsolla, and a thought-provoking panel discussion on the Landscape of Game Publishing in Malaysia. These sessions set an energetic tone for the next day of the conference, fueling anticipation among attendees.

Interactive Workshop on Game Narrative & Franchise Development

Kre8tif! 2024 is sponsored by Air Asia, Warankala Studios, Lil Critter Workshop, Inspidea, and Kisah Bawah Tanah. Animation Xpress is the media partner of the three-day event which ends with the Malaysia Animation Film Festival (MAFF) on 4 October 2024 at Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) in the city. The festival, organised by MDEC in collaboration with GSC International Screen, will feature award-winning animated short films from Malaysian creators.