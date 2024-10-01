Zoinks! Warner Bros. Discovery celebrate 25 Years of Scooby-Doo with Scoobtober marathons and exclusive merch

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is celebrating 25 years of Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. franchise with special programming, merchandise, and global events with its Spooktacular Scoobtober campaign.

Cartoon Network is gearing up for Scoobtober with a lineup of Scooby-Doo episodes, starting Monday, 30 September. The programming will be aired on weekdays from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Saturdays will feature Scooby-Doo DTV (direct-to-video) movies from 3 to 5 pm, while Sundays will feature a morning marathon from 6 to 11 am. The content programming concludes on Thursday, 31 October with Halloween-themed episodes and a special Scooby-Doo takeover from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

WB Kids YouTube channels will host a month-long Scooby-Doo livestream, featuring six fan-favourite episodes from 1 to 31 October. The channel will also feature a Scoobtober 48-hour Movie Marathon that will livestream 37 Scooby-Doo movies and compilations of beloved moments from the series. The livestream will run from 26 to 28 October at 10 am. The Multiversus game’s Twitch channels will also host the same livestream.

MeTV Toons will air Scooby-Doo episodes on weekdays at 6 pm ET/PT and Sundays at 3 pm ET/PT, whereas WBD’s cable network Boomerang will feature 11.5 hours of Scooby-Doo programming every weekday throughout the month (Mon-Fri 7 to 8 am, 1:30 to 7 pm, 11 pm to 4 am). Weekends will feature 24-hour Scooby-Doo marathons, each day spotlighting a different series.

Scooby Doo inspired products and merchandise

Max will be celebrating Scoobtober with the return of some of the most beloved Scooby-Doo films including Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost, Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island, Scooby-Doo Cyber Chase, and Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo. Max will also feature a Velma Halloween special, from Warner Bros. Animation, streaming on Thursday, 3 October 2024, exclusively on Max.

The synopsis for the same is as follows:

Velma: This Halloween Needs to be More Special! With just 24 hours to bring Velma back, the friends search for a dark spellbook while trying to avoid the wrath of a vengeful spirit. But as the annual Sexy Halloween party nears, Velma and the gang must face their biggest fears… if they all want to make it out alive.

Apart from the movies and shows, The WB Shop will be launching an exclusive collection featuring the beloved Mystery Inc. Gang. The shop will add apparel and homewares inspired by the franchise. Additionally, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) has teamed up with partners like PUMA, Crocs, Walmart, Loungefly, BarkBox, BoxLunch, Golden West Food Group, and more to release products inspired by the franchise.

WBD’s Spooktacular Spooktober celebrations will run from 30 September to 31 October.