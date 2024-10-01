Deltin Poker Tournament announces 17th edition of DPT Grand

Adda52.com, an Indian online poker website, announced the 17th edition of its offline poker event the Deltin Poker Tournament (DPT Grand). The tournament series will be held at the Deltin Royale in Panaji, Goa from 22 to 28 October 2024.

The series will feature 14 events as its main attractions. The events include high-stakes tournaments and unique formats. The main event, now titled the Grand Championship, will have a buy-in of Rs 60,000, while the Highroller will have a buy-in of Rs 1,25,000.

The Deltin Poker Tournament is an Indian offline poker series that attracts poker talent from across the nation, where only the most strategically adept players rise to victory. Each year, the tournament brings together seasoned professionals and enthusiastic poker fans from all corners of the country to vie for coveted titles and substantial prize pools. Adda52 is hosting satellite and step-satellite tournaments, allowing players to qualify with buy-ins starting from just Rs 350.