Vodafone Idea announces ‘Vi Game to Fame’ esports tournament

With an aim to bring together amateur esports enthusiasts from across the country to compete, collaborate, showcase their skills, and earn an opportunity to shine at not only national but also at an international level, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced its first esports tournament – Vi Game to Fame.

The first edition of the competition is set to kick off on 1 October 2024 and will feature Call Of Duty: Mobile, with the grand finale to be held at the India Mobile Congress 2024 (IMC), an Asian tech fest. Call of Duty: Mobile is a well-known first-person shooter (FPS) title, with participants battling for prizes that amongst others include a trip to visit Team Vitality facility in Paris and get a chance to interact with global esports teams and managing partners.

Team Vitality is a renowned European esports organisation, winner of the Best Esports Organization Award 2023, and a strategic partner of Vi. The team registration, match schedule, and tournament management are powered by Gamerji, an Indian esports tournament organiser.

Registrations for the tournament will be accepted from 1 October till 5 October 2024 through Vi’s website and Vi App. Seasoned, pro as well as casual gamers can register for the competition. The tournament is open for both, Vi and non-Vi subscribers.

The first edition of the tournament will be played in a hybrid model and will feature a knockout format. The top six teams from the online qualifier will move to the final round in the form of two groups and square off in a round-robin format at the IMC 2024.

The top two teams from each group will then proceed to the semis after battling it out in a best of five format. The winning team will get to play a show match with current national CODM Champions owned by Team Vitality. The Vi booth at IMC will also witness the presence of major gaming influencers including Triggered Insaan, Rachitroo, Helaa YT, Desky, Pyar SM, Foxxedo Gaming, Harchapri Play, and Raman Chopra. All visitors at IMC will get a chance to participate in pop-up esports tournaments at the Vi booth during the event.