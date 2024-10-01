Kwalee’s ‘Text Express: Word Adventure’ goes green with Joe Jonas in support of PlanetPlay

British video game developer Kwalee has announced that its Text Express: Word Adventure, developed by Netherlands’ Story Giant Games and published by Kwalee, has teamed up with non-profit gaming organisation PlanetPlay to support environmental causes this October.

American songwriter Joe Jonas has shared his support for the Make Green Tuesday Moves project, an initiative by Planet Play that offers a curated list of games for gamers to play every Tuesday. Jonas is working with PlanetPlay, which partners with leading games studios to raise money for environmental causes.

Joe Jonas supports the Make Green Tuesday Moves project by Planet Play

In Text Express: Word Adventure, players join adventurer Tilly aboard her trusty train to unravel the story and mysteries through mobile puzzles. For October, they also have the option to purchase the Green Planet Pack, which includes a unique train and outfit customisation. Each purchase will directly support certified environmental projects, making it easy for players to contribute to real-world eco-friendly initiatives while enjoying the game.

Kwalee senior product marketing manager Lottie Huggan shared, “We’re excited to see Joe Jonas on board for this amazing initiative. His support will help spread the word and encourage more players to get involved. Through the Green Planet Pack and the Make Green Tuesday Moves campaign initiatives, we are merging the fun of Text Express with positive change, and we take pride in contributing to PlanetPlay’s incredibly important global environmental work.”

PlanetPlay is an organisation that harnesses the power of the $190+ billion games industry to promote conservation efforts worldwide.