Adda52 banks on star power for storytelling leap

L-R:Sudhanshu Pandey, Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh

Indian online poker platform Adda52 has onboarded three TV and Bollywood celebrities, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sunny Singh, and Varun Sharma. This move aims to strengthen the brand’s connection with diverse audience segments by blending entertainment, skill, and celebrity charm.

Sudhanshu Pandey, an actor in the television series Anupamaa, will shed light on the aspects of poker while adding a touch of class and discipline to Adda52’s brand narrative. Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame will introduce a layer of humour and relatability. His content pieces make use of his lighthearted persona to make poker and Adda52 approachable and fun for new players.

Sunny Singh known for Wild Wild Punjab and Adipurush, will bring his youthful exuberance and vibrancy to the platform. Sunny’s presence aims to engage younger audiences who seek excitement and challenges in their gaming experiences.

Deltatech Gaming CMO Joydeep Mukherjee said, “As poker continues to evolve in India, we recognise the need to engage with a younger, dynamic audience segment that values both entertainment and thrill. By bringing on board a mix of personalities like Sudhanshu, Sunny, and Varun, we aim to appeal to different attributes of this audience. Sudhanshu embodies strategy and discipline, which appeals to aspiring players. Sunny’s high-energy persona captures the thrill-seekers and adventurers, while Varun’s charm and humour make poker more approachable and less intimidating for beginners. This well- rounded mix ensures that we connect with a broad spectrum of players, making poker more accessible and enjoyable for all.”

This collaboration marks a shift in Adda52’s brand approach from product-driven promotions to crafting stories that resonate with the evolving tastes of digital audiences. By leveraging the narratives of Sudhanshu, Sunny, and Varun, Adda52 aims to position poker as a dynamic entertainment option that blends skill with fun, creating deeper engagement and lasting connections with players.