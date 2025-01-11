Nazara Publishing introduces second android beta for ‘FAU-G:Domination’

Made-in-India military shooter Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G): Domination from Nazara Publishing will have its second android beta this week via Google Play on 12 January. This follows multiple in-person playtests with the gaming community in Mumbai and Gurgaon, the games industry at large in Hyderabad during IGDC 2024, college playtests at Ecole Intuit and KJ Somaiya, and most recently, an android closed beta on 28 and 29 December 2024.

During the FAU-G: Domination beta, players will be able to access all of the game’s maps, modes, weapons, and playable characters on their own devices. It includes the complete shooter experience as well as improvements based on feedback from previous playtests.

These include:

● Map changes for better navigation and match flow

● Shot registration enhancements

● Sound tweaks

● UI improvements to highlight game modes and options

● Grenade sound improvements

● Smoother performance on mid-range devices

To get access to the FAU-G: Domination android beta, players have to join the official FAU-G: Domination Discord server to install and play. All information regarding what time the game will be available to play will be on Discord.

Pre-registrations for FAU-G:Domination are now live on the Google Play Store for android with pre-registrations on the App Store for iOS and iPadOS to follow soon. Pre-registering now gets players the beast collection. The beast collection is a limited edition set of in-game cosmetics inspired by the ferocity of the Tiger, India’s national animal.

These include six accessories: frame, banner, avatar, sticker, spray, and charm, as well as six gun skins: sawed-off shotgun, USP, Scout rifle, M4, Uzi, and Kabar. The beast collection will only be available for players that pre-register and will not be available after the launch.