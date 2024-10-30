Ashwin Vijay claims victory at Adda52’s 17th edition of Deltin Poker Tournament

Poker player Ashwin Vijay secured the 17th Deltin Poker Tournament (DPT) championship title to win a sum of Rs 41,06,000.

Organised by Indian online poker platform Adda52 in collaboration with the Deltin Group, the key highlights of the tournament included the DPT Grand Highroller and the DPT Grand Championship, alongside the Megastack Hyper Turbo Championship. The Mystery Bounty event offered players the chance to unlock random rewards, with top prizes reaching Rs 6 lakhs.

Professional poker player Sagar Raj took the top spot in the DPT Grand Highroller and the DPT Grand Rush tournaments.

Adda52 CMO Joydeep Mukherjee commented, “This edition [of the tournament] witnessed vibrant participation from both men and women nationwide, strengthening our commitment to making Adda52 the leading destination for poker enthusiasts. Our focus is not only on growing the online poker community but also on establishing ourselves as the preferred platform for offline players, by delivering events that unite the community and offer exciting opportunities for players to enhance their skills, no matter their experience level.”

Adda52 is owned by Delta Tech Gaming, an online gaming organisation. Founded in 2011, Adda52 has been certified by iTech labs for fair play and random number generator (RNG).