‘Life is Strange: Double Exposure’ is now available on current gen consoles and PC

AAA game publisher Square Enix launched Life is Strange: Double Exposure, the latest entry in the narrative adventure franchise Life is Strange. Developed by Deck Nine Games, the game is a supernatural murder mystery starring the return of popular character Max Caufield and is aimed at both new and returning players. The game is now available for Xbox Series X|S consoles, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Windows Store. A Nintendo Switch version will launch in the future.

The synopsis of the game reads: Max Caulfield, photographer-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University, discovers her closest new friend, Safi, dead in the snow. Murdered. To save her, Max tries to Rewind time – a power she’s not used in years… instead, Max opens the way to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive, and still in danger! Max realises the killer will soon strike again – in both versions of reality. Only Max can Shift between the two parallel timelines to solve and prevent the same murder.

The game is a direct sequel to the original Life is Strange game released back in 2015. In the game, players will explore Max Caulfield’s newly evolved power to shift between two parallel timelines. In addition, the new Pulse ability will allow Max to glimpse the opposite timeline before jumping through and overhear conversations happening on the other side, to get to the heart of the supernatural murder mystery.

Players can experience both aspects of Max’s new power to solve her friend Safi’s murder. As Max shifts back and forth between two increasingly different timelines, her power will allow the players to complete unique puzzles, navigate complex campus social dynamics, and explore all the mysteries that Caledon University has to offer.

The gameplay involves players navigating detailed environments while interacting with characters and objects while using Max’s power to gather clues and advance the story. Players also have to make choices which affect the following narrative of the game and the relationship between Max and other characters. Every choice made by the players has consequences and drives the narrative in different ways. Players can also find certain collectibles throughout the environments which add into the lore of the game for greater immersion.

To complement the player experience, a rich original score from Tessa Rose Jackson and Feel For Music; fresh new songs from independent artists dodie, chloe moriondo, Matilda Mann, and New Dad; and dozens of thrilling licensed tracks to bring the world to life is also now available. Listen to the OST on Spotify.

The game’s narrative director Felice Kuan shared, “Life is Strange: Double Exposure is the culmination of four years of love and hard work from our wonderful team. It’s been a privilege to continue the story of such a beloved character on a bold, emotional journey. At the end of this game, we say that Max Caulfield will return. We have great plans for exciting new adventures for Max – stronger after the events of Caledon and ready to face both her past and her future.”

Additionally, the game is available in three editions: Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate with exclusive content and cosmetics available with the latter two editions.

Deck Nine is an independent game developer focused on crafting transformative entertainment experiences. Based in Westminster, Colorado, Deck Nine is known for its work on the recent games in the award-winning Life is Strange series, published by Square Enix. This includes Life is Strange: True Colors, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, and Life is Strange: Remastered Collection.

The original Life is Strange and its spin-off True Colors have won Games for Impact Awards at The Game Awards during 2015 and 2021 respectively.