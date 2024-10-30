Nazara subsidiary Datawrkz acquires UK’s marketing agency Space & Time

Datawrkz, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Space & Time – an independent growth marketing agency with offices across the UK – for approximately GBP 4.8 million (~Rs 52.3 crores) in cash and stock.

The collaboration brings together Space & Time’s expertise in growth marketing, media, and technology with Datawrkz’s strengths in programmatic advertising technology and optimisation. This partnership will enable both companies to deliver more impactful digital advertising solutions and drive further expansion, especially in the European and UK markets. Additionally, Space & Time will gain access to Datawrkz’s technology and products, enhancing their ability to deliver effective campaigns and capitalise on growth opportunities in Europe and North America.

Datawrkz was founded in 2013 as a global advertising technology firm focused on accelerating user and revenue growth through optimised digital advertising, from strategy to execution. The company has offices in the USA, India and Singapore. Datawrkz offers professionally managed as well as self-serve digital advertising solutions, in addition to specialist ad inventory and revenue optimisation solutions for publishers.

Datawrkz CEO and founder Senthil Govindan will join the Space & Time board. He noted, “We are embarking on an inorganic strategy to complement our strong independent growth, and Space & Time is an ideal partner. The cultural alignment and shared focus on delivering value for clients make this acquisition a perfect fit. We anticipate this collaboration will significantly boost growth for both companies, with Space & Time driving our expansion in Europe.”

Launched in 2000, Space & Time has achieved strong revenue growth over the last three years and is one of a select few Google Premier Partners in the UK. Earlier this year, Space & Time CEO Chris Jones, was named in the “CEO and Leaders” category of the BIMA 100, a listing of the top 100 movers and shakers in the UK’s digital and technology industry. The marketing agency has 135 staff offices in locations like London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Surrey and Bournemouth.

Jones shared, “The company was founded with very clear principles focussed around client success. I’m incredibly proud to say these are more intrinsic and fundamental to our values than ever. The challenge was to find an investor that shares this passion for client-centricity and that’s exactly what we’ve found in Datawrkz. As two fast-growing and specialist businesses, the potential between us made this the perfect match and the investment in key areas such as data and technology that this deal brings will help future-proof our clients’ business as we continue to grow. The deal represents an exciting new chapter in the Space & Time story as we partner with Datawrkz to bring new opportunities to clients. We’re excited for all that lies ahead.”