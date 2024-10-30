Netflix reveals games for fall 2024

Netflix has revealed its lineup of games for fall 2024. The slate includes indie puzzle games like Monument Valley 2 and narrative driven games like The Ultimatum: Choices. These games are included with all Netflix memberships without ads or in-app purchases.

Monument Valley 2 (Available now)

Return to the stunning world of Monument Valley in this standalone sequel. Manipulate impossible architecture, discover hidden paths, and solve mind-bending puzzles as you guide protagonist Ro and her daughter through a journey that explores themes of motherhood and growth, all while embracing the artistry that defines this beloved franchise.

Netflix Stories: Outer Banks (Available now)

Join the Pogues back at the beginning of their quest to find long-lost treasure. Starring as the main character of your own story, when you learn your estranged father has gone missing, you buy a one-way ticket to the Outer Banks to find the half-brother you’ve never met. Step into the world of Outer Banks and make choices that impact your story. Will you risk it all to find treasure? Will you find your father? Will your love withstand the danger? There’s only one way to find out.

Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch (Available now)

Become the architect of your own amusement park in this adaptation of the classic PC game. Design roller coasters, build rides, and play minigames all while balancing the needs of park patrons. Collect new rides with a unique card-based progression system to make more money, expand your park, and become a true roller coaster tycoon!

TED Tumblewords (19 November)

Spark curiosity and sharpen your critical thinking each time you play this daily word game. Rearrange rows of random letters on a grid to create new connections and spell the longest words you can. Build word chains and use letter-based bonuses to maximise your score. With no in-game ads, fresh daily spelling puzzles and tons of different ways to play, this could quickly become your favourite everyday word game.

Netflix Stories: A Virgin River Christmas (19 November)

Spend the holidays in Virgin River, the perfect place to finish your novel over a mug of hot cocoa. But fate has other plans involving a cute local…

Netflix Stories: The Perfect Couple (3 December)

You’re a bridesmaid in Nantucket’s wedding of the summer—but when the maid of honour turns up dead, your dream weekend turns into a deadly game of Clue. Can you solve the murder before you become the next victim?

The Ultimatum: Choices (3 December)

As a contestant on the show, you must decide to marry your current partner or find love with a new one. Netflix Reality Universe star Chloe Veitch (Too Hot to Handle, Perfect Match) appears as the host of the show, guiding players like you as you make choices that stir up drama, build meaningful relationships, and form love triangles.