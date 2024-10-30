S8UL’s Aman Jain wins Nodwin Gaming and Konami’s eFootball Diwali Showdown

The eFootball Diwali Showdown, a special influencer esports tournament organised by India’s Nodwin Gaming and eFootball developer Konami Digital Entertainment, concluded with esports team S8UL’s Aman Jain being crowned as the champion.
Eight Indian gaming influencers including Dreamboy, Yes Smarty Pie, Ezio18Rip, Sid, Senpai Spider, K18, Binks, and Aman, competed in both group stage and knockout formats.
Tournament participants K18, Senpai Spider, and Yes Smarty Pie will be streaming eFootball extensively and hosting matches for fans on an integrated YouTube stream from their individual channels.
In addition to the tournament, Konami has announced special in-game rewards to celebrate Diwali with Indian gamers. Players will have the opportunity to log in to eFootball and earn exclusive Diwali-themed rewards. The reward includes unique player packs featuring popular Indian football team stars, giving fans the opportunity to play with homegrown talent while celebrating the festival of lights. Alongside these packs, players can unlock special Diwali-themed jerseys, available only during this festive period.
Earlier this year, Konami announced that eFootball has surpassed 700 million total downloads worldwide. Recently, the game was selected by FIFA as an official title in the FIFAe World Cup, with India among the 18 countries invited to participate. Additionally, the game is set to be featured in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s WAVES Esports Championship 2025 (WESC), further solidifying its relevance and appeal in India’s gaming landscape.