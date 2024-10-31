Telangana’s IACG institute recognised in The Rookies’ rankings

Telangana’s IACG Multimedia College has been recognised among the Top Global Creative Schools in The Rookies’ 2024 Annual Rankings. The Rookies is a platform which awards the best schools with its Certified School accreditation. Supported by industry experts, this certification identifies institutions that prepare students for careers in the competitive world of creative industries.

IACG achieved impressive ranks in the categories Graphic Design (seventh place), Game Development & Design (37th place) and Concept Art (29th place). The Hyderabad-based college offers specialised programs in animation, VFX, gaming, art & design, and multimedia. It is Asia’s first Unreal Academic Partner in VFX and gaming categories. The college’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering innovation has earned it recognition on a global scale. Notably, it is the only institute in India to receive the Rookies Certified School status.

Additionally, IACG students participated in the recent Rookies annual competitions and secured the institution’s position among the top creative schools in the world in The Rookies Global School Rankings 2024. The Rookie Awards is an annual competition designed to spotlight emerging talent in games, animation, visual effects, and other creative industries. Students, self-taught artists, or hobbyists can all participate to showcase their skills.

Deepak Kumar’s project “Maa Durga”

IACG’s Deepak Kumar won The Rookies Excellence Award for his project “Maa Durga,” which shows a realistic temple environment that captures the sacred feeling of the Hindu godess’ worship. The institute’s Padma Sameeksha received The Rookies Editor’s Choice Award for her work in graphic design, focused on branding creatives.

The Rookies puts recognised institutions in the spotlight. According to its website, among 1,532 recognised schools globally, only 68 have been certified by The Rookies. This platform ensures that students know they’re attending a school that will give them the skills needed to succeed in the industry.