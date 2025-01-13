What ails Indian animation’s progress: Paperboat co-founder Aashish Mall’s view

Despite a growing global demand for animated content, India struggles to make a significant mark in the field of animation. Especially in the area of original IPs, like the US or Canada or the UK, or even China have done.

People may argue that we are a on great AVGC-XR trajectory. Even prime minister Narendra Modi has spoken favourably about Indian animation industry’s efforts on his Mann Ki Baat show. But he will only echo what the industry through influential bodies like CII and Ficci is dishing out to his teams and the ministry of information & broadcasting – and then to him. He could also well be sounding optimistic to motivate those who are working in Indian animation.

The point is: have we gone beyond scratching the surface of the potential out there for India’s rich stories?

Some like Paperboat Design co-founder Aashish Mall think we have some distance to go. According to him, there are 10 critical factors holding the industry back:

Lack of comprehensive education: Animation education in India is often software-centric, neglecting essential aspects like storytelling, filmmaking, and the art of animation itself. This results in a workforce of software operators rather than creative animators. Weak fine arts foundation: Fine arts, a cornerstone for animation, lacks rigor in India. Entrance criteria for fine arts programs are lenient, and critical thinking or innovation is rarely emphasised. Absence of filmmaking skills: Animation is a form of storytelling. However, aspiring animators in India are rarely taught fundamental skills like cinematography, scriptwriting, or character development, leading to uninspired content. Overemphasis on execution: Indian studios often function like assembly lines, prioritising speed and volume over creativity and quality. Animators are treated as task operators, stifling innovation. Resistance to innovation: Many Indian studios adhere to outdated methods and avoid experimentation, resulting in content that lacks originality and fails to stand out globally. Lag in AI integration: While AI is transforming animation worldwide, Indian animators are often untrained in using AI tools alongside traditional animation techniques, leaving them behind in the innovation race. Insufficient industry exposure: Students in animation programs rarely gain real-world exposure through internships or industry collaborations, leaving them unprepared for the competitive market. Client-driven market: The industry heavily relies on low-budget outsourced projects rather than creating original intellectual properties (IPs) or exploring creative boundaries. Low investment in talent development: Cost-cutting is prioritised over investing in mentorship, training, and continuous learning opportunities for animators. Cultural disconnect: Indian studios often mimic western styles instead of leveraging India’s rich cultural heritage to create authentic narratives that could resonate globally.

(The views expressed in this article are entirely the writers and AnimationXpress does not subscribe to them. Reproduced from a post by Aashish Mall on linkedin after getting his permission.)