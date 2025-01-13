Warner Bros. Discovery reveals new content for India channels in January 2025

Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids entertainment channels Cartoon Network, Pogo and Discovery Kids will bring action-packed content this January – from the mischievous Lamput and Luffy’s quest for treasure in One Piece East Blue to the robot escapades of Bionic Max.

Cartoon Network will be back with Lamput, the shape-shifting troublemaker, who continues to create chaos, outwitting the hapless scientists. New episodes of Lamput will air on 11 and 12 January at 10 am. Following the misadventures of Badrinath and Budhdeb, new episodes of Bandbudh aur Budbak have started to premiere from 6 January, every Monday to Friday at 7 pm. Following the adventures of Max, the bionic guinea pig, starting 13 January, Bionic Max has begun to premiere with new episodes every weekday at 9:30 am. One Piece East Blue will air every Sunday at 1 pm.

Pogo’s lineup includes tele features on its popular characters Chhota Bheem and Little Singham. Chhota Bheem Big Picture: Mahashaitaan – The Rise of Dark World part one, two and three which started from 5 January, will run through 19 January every Sunday. In this three-part special, Bheem and his friends embark on an adventure to stop the dark forces of Mahashaitan from taking over the world. In the tele feature Little Singham: Amrit ke Rakhwale which will air on 26 January, Little Singham must stop the powerful snake monster, Sarpjuna, from claiming the sacred amrit of Garuda. As strange tremors rock Mirchinagar, Little Singham teams up with Gari, an injured eagle warrior, to retrieve the Garud Pankh and prevent Sarpjuna from destroying Garuda.

Discovery Kids will air a new movie Zamana Titoo Ka on 26 January at 12:30 pm. In the film, Titoo, a brave young boy, will embark on an adventure to stop a sinister tornado from turning humanity into machines. New episodes of Titoo will be aired every day at 12:30 pm and 8:30 pm.