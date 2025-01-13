IGX partners with Skyesports to host gaming-esports festival this January

Indian Gaming Expo (IGX) and has partnered with Skyesports to host a multi-game esports tournament at Nesco in Mumbai from 24 to 25 January 2025.

Organised by Hungama and live event conglomerate Eva Live, this event will showcase a blend of esports tournaments, cosplay competitions, meet-and-greet sessions, panel discussions, game development workshops and more, catering to gaming enthusiasts across the country. A highlight of the event will be AnimationXpress’ GEM Awards 2025, which will take place on the second day of the event.

Vying for the massive prize pool, players nationwide will go head-to-head against each other in popular titles.

Speaking on the collaboration and the event, Eva Live founder and managing director Deepak Choudhary commented, “At Eva Live, IGX has always been about crafting extraordinary experiences that bring gaming, technology, and culture together. IGX 2025 takes this vision to the next level with one of the largest esports tournaments in India, powered by our collaboration with Skyesports. Combining IGX’s immersive environment with Skyesports’ expertise in competitive gaming, we are curating a landmark event that goes far beyond a traditional gaming festival. From thrilling esports battles to interactive workshops, cosplay, and technology showcases, this collaboration redefines what event IPs can achieve. IGX is now the definitive destination for innovation, community building, and unforgettable experiences, setting new standards for gaming festivals in India and beyond.”

Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “We are thrilled to partner with IGX for what promises to be a groundbreaking event for Indian esports and gaming. IGX 2025 is a testament to the rapid growth of gaming in India, and together, we aim to deliver an unforgettable experience that showcases the best of competitive gaming while cementing the expo as something gamers and esports enthusiasts watch out for every year.”

Each edition of IGX attracts thousands of attendees, offering something for everyone, from casual gamers and industry professionals to technology enthusiasts and families. IGX 2025 is expected to draw over 30,000 attendees alongside 250 plus brands and representatives. The event has previously partnered with industry giants across endemic and non-endemic brands.